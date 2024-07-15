Acarix Shares Begin Trading on the US-based OTCQB Market

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acarix, a leader in rapid AI and acoustics-based cardiac diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the Acarix shares (OTCQB: ACIXF) begin trading today on the OTCQB Market in the US. Acarix´s shares will in parallel to its current Nasdaq First North Growth market listing in Stockholm, be traded with a US ticker symbol and a share price in USD.

OTC Markets Group operates financial markets for 12,000 US and global securities. OTCQB is a trading platform in the US operated by the OTC Markets Group, as an alternative to listing on Nasdaq New York and NYSE. Cross-trading on OTCQB helps satisfy an increasing interest from US investors and increase accessibility to the US capital market. Companies on OTCQB meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with US securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

"We're excited to begin trading on the OTCQB Market in the US and expand the reach beyond our Nasdaq Stockholm listing. Acarix has a strong base of international shareholders and with the US being our most important commercial market, we now welcome the ability for more investors to join our journey," comments Aamir Mahmood, CEO of Acarix.

"We are pleased to welcome Acarix to the OTCQB Best Market," said Joe Coveney, Vice President of OTC Market Group's Corporate Services. "Acarix will trade alongside other leading life science and medical device companies that utilize a 'list local, trade global' strategy to leverage their home market filings and disclosures to publicly trade in the US and expand their global investor base."

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 29,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Anderson

720-471-4625

[email protected]

SOURCE Acarix