Acarix Strengthens U.S. Team with Three Key Advisors

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acarix, a leader in advanced acoustic-based cardiac diagnostics, announces the appointment of three new advisors to its team. Joining the advisory board are Ken Nelson, known for his leadership in the MedTech space; Dr. Saumil R. Oza, MD, an experienced electrophysiologist from Ascension Medical Group; and Dave Braun, a strategic and customer-driven executive with over 40 years of experience working in startup and large company environments.

Acarix, a leader in advanced acoustic-based cardiac diagnostics, announces the appointment of three new advisors. Post this Acarix, a leader in advanced acoustic-based cardiac diagnostics, announces the appointment of three new advisors to its team.

Ken Nelson brings over two decades of experience in the digital health, medical device, and remote patient monitoring industries. As a partner in the Medtech Advantage Fund and Chairman of the Board for CardiaCare, Mr. Nelson has played pivotal roles in numerous disruptive cardiac digital health and MedTech startups worldwide. His track record includes leadership positions in top market share players such as BioTelemetry, iRhythm, and Bardy Diagnostics.

Dr. Saumil R. Oza, MD, is an electrophysiologist practicing in Jacksonville, FL, with over 15 years of experience and numerous publications. Renowned as a national expert in cardiology, Dr. Oza serves on advisory boards for established companies like Boston Scientific, Johnson and Johnson, GE, and Novo Nordisk, as well as biotech startups. His clinical and business expertise will provide the Acarix team with a fresh new viewpoint of the U.S. market.

Dave Braun, a strategic, customer-driven entrepreneur with over four decades of leadership experience, joins Acarix as an advisor. His extensive background in strategic business planning, mergers and acquisitions, banking and investor relations, organization development, and team building will bring a fresh perspective to operational strategies.

"I am pleased to welcome Mr. Nelson, Dr. Oza, and Mr. Braun to the Acarix team," stated Aamir Mahmood, President & CEO of Acarix. "Each advisor brings a unique and invaluable perspective to our mission of advancing early cardiac diagnostics. Ken's wealth of knowledge in the MedTech space will undoubtedly elevate our strategic initiatives. Dr. Saumil Oza brings crucial clinical expertise, enhancing our commitment to patient-centric solutions. Dave Braun's operational talent will drive efficiency into our strategic plans. We are poised to advance innovation and progress significantly in the cardiac diagnostic space. Their joining marks an important moment for Acarix, and I look forward to the journey ahead."

Adding these three advisors emphasizes Acarix's commitment to driving innovation in cardiac health while expanding its reach in the United States. The new advisory board members will enhance efforts to develop solutions that improve patient outcomes and advance the standard of care in cardiac diagnostics.

For more information contact:

Aamir Mahmood, CEO, phone +1 918 409 2965, email [email protected]

Christian Lindholm, CFO, phone +46 705 118333, email [email protected]

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 29,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

SOURCE Acarix