ACBSP Announces Michael Wiemer as Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Wiemer, MBA, as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026.

Michael Wiemer H

Wiemer brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in business education, accreditation, association management, and strategic partnership development. His distinguished career includes senior leadership positions with AACSB International, where he helped lead global strategy, regional growth initiatives, professional development programming, and member engagement efforts across multiple international markets.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are excited to welcome Michael Wiemer as the next President and CEO of the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs," said Dennis Brode, 2025-2026 Chair of the ACBSP Board of Directors. "Michael's extensive experience in accreditation and higher education, combined with his commitment to continuous improvement and academic excellence, positions ACBSP for continued growth and global impact. We are confident his leadership will further advance our mission to pursue a better tomorrow through excellence in business education."

Throughout his career, Wiemer has worked extensively with higher education institutions, business school leaders, faculty, students, and industry partners to advance quality assurance, innovation, strategic growth, and student success initiatives. During his tenure with AACSB International, he played a key role in expanding regional membership engagement, strengthening global partnership networks, and leading strategic initiatives designed to support the evolving needs of business education worldwide.

Most recently, Wiemer served as the Inaugural Director of the Fintech Center at the University of South Florida Muma College of Business, where he led the development of innovative industry partnerships, startup accelerator initiatives, and interdisciplinary programs focused on finance, technology, and artificial intelligence.

As President and CEO, Wiemer will lead ACBSP's continued efforts to support excellence in business education through accreditation, continuous improvement, innovation, and global collaboration.

"I am deeply honored to join ACBSP as President and CEO and to serve this vibrant global community of business schools and programs," said Wiemer. "ACBSP's longstanding commitment to teaching excellence, continuous improvement, and student success deeply resonates with me, and I look forward to building on that strong foundation in partnership with our Board of Directors, member institutions, and global partners. Together, I am confident we will advance business education in ways that create sustained value for our members and the communities we serve."

Founded in 1988, ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation association for business education supporting, celebrating, and rewarding teaching excellence. ACBSP accredits business programs at all degree levels worldwide and serves institutions committed to continuous improvement and student success.

For more information about ACBSP, visit acbsp.org.

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's global mission is to pursue a better tomorrow by advancing and recognizing excellence in business education through continuous improvement. ACBSP's global vision is to see every business program of quality accredited and pursuing continuous improvement. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001, 2011, and again in 2021, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels and the first to offer certificate accreditation. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at more than 1,200 campuses in over 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

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SOURCE Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)