ACBSP Announces the Release of Volume 5 of The Transnational Journal of Business

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), www.acbsp.org, is the first accrediting body for business schools to support scholarly research by publication of a peer-reviewed journal. The Library of Congress has recognized the journal by issuing an International Standard Serial Number, ISSN 00-2151-6022.

The five articles selected underwent an extensive double-blind, peer-reviewed process before being accepted for publication. The articles cover topics making headlines and focus on the theme: Teaching in a Student-Centered World:

A Path Analysis Attitude Model Approach for Degree Persistence Across Student Populations — Brad Kleindl , Ph.D., Park University

— , Ph.D., Case Study: Empirical Evidence of Soft Skill Improvement in Park University's Online Master of Healthcare Administration Program — Alla Adams , MHA, MPH, Ph.D., CHFP and Harold Griffin , Ph.D., Park University

— , MHA, MPH, Ph.D., CHFP and , Ph.D., Cooperative Learning and Team Projects in the Postsecondary Classroom: Faculty Demographics and Motivation — Deborah C. Calhoun , Ph.D., Angela L. Snyder , Ph.D., and Mark J. Fenster , Ph.D., Notre Dame of Maryland University

— , Ph.D., , Ph.D., and , Ph.D., of Essay on key differences between Integrity-based and Compliance-based ethics programs and their implications for global organizations — Mrinalini D. Kale , Ph.D., MIM, Western Governors University

— , Ph.D., MIM, Supporting Student Engagement and Sense of Community through the Use of Video in Online Discussion Boards — Bonnie J. Covelli , Ed.D., University of St. Francis

"This is our fifth annual edition, a significant milestone for our young journal," said Dr. Justin C. Matus, Managing Editor. "This year has been challenging for all of us, given the COVID-19 virus and ensuing shutdowns around the world. Thankfully, our work continued and, once again, the quality of submissions was extremely high. Our acceptance rate was about 25%, a sign of the rigor and quality of your journal."

About the Transnational Journal of Business

The Transnational Journal of Business (TJB) is a peer-reviewed interdisciplinary and international journal published by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. The TJB publishes manuscripts that link teaching and research to enhance student learning outcomes. More specifically, the Journal is interested in interdisciplinary research that promotes teaching excellence in the various academic disciplines of business to include all theoretical and applied domains.

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at nearly 1,200 campuses in 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

