ACBSP Celebrates the Largest Accreditation Class in its 32-Year History

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Class of 2019-20 is comprised of 66 colleges and universities from 15 countries with business programs accredited or reaffirmed by ACBSP.

Several colleges and universities were the first in their respective countries to achieve specialized business accreditation, including: Charisma University, Turks & Caicos; Ningbo University of Technology and Shanghai Business School, China; Rafik Hariri University, Lebanon; University of Maribor – Faculty of Economics and University of Maribor – Faculty of Logistics, Slovenia; and Vysoka Skola Ekonomie a Management, Czech Republic.

The ACBSP Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners and Associate Degree Board of Commissioners meet twice a year in Kansas City, MO, USA, to review the quality and integrity of business degree programs at colleges and universities seeking ACBSP accreditation.

In 2019-20, the two Boards granted accreditation to the business programs at:

Augsburg University ( Minneapolis, MN , USA)

, USA) Bethel University – CAPS ( St. Paul, MN , USA)

– CAPS ( , USA) Cabrini University ( Radnor, PA , USA)

, USA) Caldwell University ( Caldwell, NJ , USA)

University ( , USA) Charisma University (Providenciales, Turks & Caicos)

Concordia University – Chicago ( River Forest, IL , USA)

– ( , USA) Eastern University ( St. David's , PA, USA)

( , PA, USA) Fletcher Technical Community College ( Schriever, LA , USA)

, USA) FPT University ( Hanoi, Vietnam )

( ) GBSB Global Business School ( Barcelona, Spain )

( ) Jubail University College (Jubail, Saudi Arabia )

(Jubail, ) Kristu Jayanti College Autonomous ( Bangalore, India )

( ) Liberty University , DBA Accreditation ( Lynchburg, VA , USA)

, DBA Accreditation ( , USA) Louisiana State University – Eunice ( Eunice, LA , USA)

– ( , USA) Lubbock Christian University ( Lubbock, TX , USA)

( , USA) McMaster University ( Hamilton, ON , Canada )

( , ) Ningbo University of Technology ( Ningbo, China )

University of Technology ( ) Northcentral Technical College ( Wausau, WI , USA)

( , USA) Rafik Hariri University ( Beirut, Lebanon )

( ) Regis College ( Weston, MA , USA)

( , USA) Shanghai Business School ( Shanghai, China )

( ) Universidad Autonoma de Baja California - Facultad de Contaduria y Administracion ( Tijuana, Mexico )

- Facultad de Contaduria y Administracion ( ) Universidad Autonoma de Baja California – Facultad de Economia y Relaciones Internacionales ( Tijuana, Mexico )

– Facultad de Economia y Relaciones Internacionales ( ) Universidad Autonoma de Bucaramanga (Bucaramanga, Colombia )

(Bucaramanga, ) Universidad de Piura – Campus Piura (Piura, Peru )

(Piura, ) Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos – Facultad de Ciencias Contables ( Lima, Peru )

– Facultad de Ciencias Contables ( ) Universidad Tecnologica del Peru – Graduate School ( Lima, Peru )

– Graduate School ( ) University of Alaska Southeast ( Juneau, AK , USA)

Southeast ( , USA) University of Minnesota – Crookston Business and Separate Accounting Accreditation ( Crookston, MN , USA)

– Crookston Business and Separate Accounting Accreditation ( , USA) Westcliff University ( Irvine, CA , USA)

Certificate Accreditation

Austin Community College ( Austin, TX , USA)

( , USA) Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas ( Helena, AR , USA)

Colleges and universities accredited by ACBSP must undergo a process of reaffirmation every 10 years in order to maintain accredited status. In 2019-20, the two Boards granted reaffirmation of accreditation to:

Angelo State University ( San Angelo, TX , USA)

( , USA) Athens Technical College ( Athens, GA , USA)

( , USA) Benedict College ( Columbia, SC , USA)

( , USA) Cedar Crest College ( Allentown, PA , USA)

( , USA) Gallaudet University ( Washington, DC , USA)

( , USA) Gannon University ( Erie, PA , USA)

( , USA) International University in Geneva ( Geneva, Switzerland )

in ( ) Inver Hills Community College ( Inver Grove Heights, MN , USA)

( , USA) Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana ( Indianapolis, IN , USA)

of ( , USA) LaGrange College ( LaGrange, GA , USA)

( , USA) Marymount University (Arlington, VA , USA)

, USA) Marywood University ( Scranton, PA , USA)

( , USA) Motlow State Community College ( Tullahoma, TN , USA)

( , USA) North Arkansas College ( Harrison, AR , USA)

( , USA) Northeast State Community College ( Blountville, TN , USA)

( , USA) Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas ( Helena, AR , USA)

( , USA) Norwich University ( Northfield, VT , USA)

( , USA) Ohio Dominican University ( Columbus, OH , USA)

( , USA) Philander Smith College ( Little Rock, AR , USA)

( , USA) Point Loma Nazarene University ( San Diego, CA , USA)

, USA) Roanoke College ( Salem, VA , USA)

( , USA) Rhodes State College ( Lima, OH , USA)

( , USA) Snow College (Ephriam, UT, USA)

(Ephriam, UT, USA) Southern Nazarene University ( Bethany, OK , USA)

( , USA) Southwest Tennessee Community College ( Memphis, TN , USA)

( , USA) Tunxis Community College ( Farmington, CT , USA)

( , USA) University of Maribor – Faculty of Economics (Maribor, Slovenia )

(Maribor, ) University of Maribor – Faculty of Logistics (Maribor, Slovenia )

(Maribor, ) University of New England ( Biddeford, ME , USA)

( , USA) University of the District of Columbia ( Washington, DC , USA)

( , USA) Vancouver Island University ( Nanaimo, BC , Canada )

, ) Viterbo University (Lacrosse, WI, USA)

(Lacrosse, WI, USA) Volunteer State Community College ( Gallatin, TN , USA)

( , USA) Vysoka Skola Ekonomie a Management ( Praha 5, Czech Republic )

( 5, ) Wagner College ( Staten Island, NY , USA)

( , USA) Walsh College ( Troy, MI , USA)

( , USA) York Technical College ( Rock Hill, SC , USA)

"These campuses have shown their commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process. The initial accreditation and reaffirmation of accreditation granted to these institutions demonstrates their commitment to provide the highest quality business education for their students," said Dr. Steve Parscale, ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer.

Celebrating 32 years of excellence in global business program accreditation, ACBSP was the first organization to offer specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral degree programs, and the first to offer certificate accreditation. ACBSP has an accreditation search tool to assist students, faculty, and prospective employers in finding accredited programs.

About ACBSP

ACBSP, www.acbsp.org, is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at nearly 1,200 campuses in 60 countries.

Contact: Melinda Dorning — 913-339-9356 — [email protected]

