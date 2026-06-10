ACC Co-Hosts 2026 Energy Imperatives Summit

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) co-hosted the second annual Energy Imperatives Summit, in partnership with American Affairs and the Foundation for American Innovation.

The two-day summit drew hundreds of attendees, creating an essential dialogue centered on three pillars: tech-neutral permitting reform, capital deployment, and public-private innovation. This event united key stakeholders from across the public and private energy sectors to advance discussions on energy innovation and the future of America's energy system.

ACC President Chris Barnard moderates a permitting reform conversation with Senator Alan Armstrong (R-OK) and Representative Scott Peters (D-CA).

ACC President Chris Barnard said, "We once built in America, and we believe that we can do so again. By pursuing bipartisan permitting reforms and increasing certainty to advance new energy projects and innovation, we're ensuring that the United States does not just keep pace in the global energy race, but leads it throughout the 21st century."

Speakers spanned the presidential administration, Congress, top energy companies, and leading policy organizations. Administration officials included Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly; Permitting Council Executive Director Emily Domenech; Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy Director Conner Prochaska; Council on Environmental Quality Chair Katherine Scarlett; and White House National Energy Dominance Council Senior Policy Director Nick Elliot. Current and former members of Congress included Senator Alan Armstrong (R-OK), Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Senator Todd Young (R-IN), former Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Representative Gabe Evans (R-CO), Representative Scott Peters (D-CA), and Representative Josh Harder (D-CA). Representation from the private sector included Devon Energy CEO Clay Gaspar, First Solar CEO Mark Widmar, and EQT CEO Toby Z. Rice.

ACC looks forward to continuing these crucial conversations on permitting reform, capital investment, and energy innovation in our nation's capital.

SOURCE American Conservation Coalition, Inc.