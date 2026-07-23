ACC Releases Policy Report to Refill the Great Salt Lake

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) has published a new report outlining a clear plan of action to refill the Great Salt Lake. The report was authored by Shawn Regan, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and senior advisor to ACC.

In February of this year, President Donald Trump called for $1 billion to be allocated to Great Salt Lake restoration. If the United States can successfully save the iconic landmark, it would be the first country to restore a declining saltwater lake.

ACC President Chris Barnard said, "We have a Teddy Rooseveltian opportunity in front of us. The Great Salt Lake is not only a valued part of our natural heritage but also deeply important for biodiversity, the local economy, and human health. By prioritizing the restoration of the lake, our nation can set an example for the rest of the world in conservation efforts."

The report provides concrete recommendations for a potential $1 billion investment, presented through the lens of state leadership and market-based, forward-looking solutions. Recommendations include voluntary water leasing, agricultural partnerships, infrastructure improvements, and supply augmentation through technology such as cloud seeding. Importantly, solutions should be state-led, not federally-led, to ensure Utahns are at the center of the work.

In May, ACC members in Utah partnered with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to host a restoration service project at the Great Salt Lake and its surrounding trails. Volunteers focused on enhancing trail accessibility and removing invasive weed species, resulting in improved public access and enriched visitor experiences since the completion of the projects. Before the event, Governor Spencer Cox addressed the group about the future of the Great Salt Lake and the significant efforts required for its restoration in the coming years.

Read the full report here.

The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) is a nonprofit organization committed to building the conservative environmental movement.

SOURCE American Conservation Coalition, Inc.