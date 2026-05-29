ACC Participates in Roundtable Held to Conserve The Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) joined Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed, federal leaders, and other partners for a roundtable discussion focused on the conservation and restoration of the Great Salt Lake. Following the roundtable, ACC Utah members joined Governor Cox for an on-the-ground lake-focused restoration project at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center.

Coming after President Donald Trump requested $1 billion in Great Salt Lake investment from Congress, the event was a pivotal component of Governor Cox's GSL 2034 initiative, which aims to restore the Great Salt Lake ahead of the upcoming Winter 2034 Olympics in Salt Lake City. The discussion complemented ACC's advocacy efforts to address water issues and conservation through ecosystem management at both the state and federal levels.

"The Great Salt Lake is foundational not only for the health of Utahns, but also ecosystems and supply chains of national importance," stated ACC President Chris Barnard. "We are honored to support Governor Cox's commitment to revitalize the lake and protect the livelihoods of Utah residents who rely on this unique natural resource. Through mechanisms like voluntary water markets, agricultural innovation, infrastructure improvements, and water addition through cloud seeding, restoring the Great Salt Lake is a monumental opportunity for ecosystem conservation. Under Governor Cox's leadership, we believe that the restoration of the Great Salt Lake will set a benchmark for future water conservation projects."

This cooperative strategy underscores the necessity of uniting state and federal initiatives to ensure the sustainability and restoration of this vital ecosystem. For more information on the Great Salt Lake and ongoing conservation efforts, please click here.

The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) is a nonprofit organization committed to building and mobilizing the conservative environmental movement.

SOURCE American Conservation Coalition, Inc.