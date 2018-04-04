ACC Comments On Chinese Announcement Of Potential Retaliatory Tariffs On U.S. Exports

"U.S. chemical manufacturers believe the principles of free and fair trade should apply to all members of the WTO, and that includes China. However, engaging in a trade war with one of our country's most significant trading partners is not the answer. We strongly urge both the U.S. and Chinese governments to work together to come to a satisfactory and mutually beneficial decision before this situation escalates further.

"China is one of the U.S. chemical industry's most important trading partners, importing 11 percent, or $3.2 billion, of all U.S. plastic resins in 2017. We are particularly concerned that 40 percent of the products to which China has assigned new tariffs are chemicals, including polyethylene, PVC, polycarbonates, acrylates, and others.

"Nearly $185 billion in new chemical factories, expansions and restarts of facilities around the country are predicated on current tariff schedules, and market shifts caused by tariff increases may convince investors to do business elsewhere. We strongly urge the U.S. and China to reach a productive and meaningful agreement before any of the proposed tariff schedules go into effect."

