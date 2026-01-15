ACC Heavy Duty Launches Fleet Solutions Program Targeting Chronically Failing Components, Names Industry Veteran to Lead

ACC's unique offering enables fleets to directly address recurring part failures with higher-performing, custom-engineered solutions developed at no cost to them.

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACC Heavy Duty, a division of Multi Parts Solutions, today announced the launch of ACC Fleet Solutions, an innovative program that provides fleets experiencing chronic component failures with custom-engineered replacement parts at no up-front cost. The company simultaneously announced the hiring of Brett Delp as commercial fleet sales manager to lead the initiative.

ACC Heavy Duty Launches Fleet Solutions Program at HDAW 26

The ACC Fleet Solutions program addresses a growing challenge facing commercial fleets: as economic pressures extend vehicle service life, aging trucks encounter part failures that existing aftermarket options cannot adequately solve. Through the program, fleets identify problematic components, and ACC Heavy Duty's engineering team develops improved replacement parts designed to outlast and outperform the original equipment. As a byproduct of this no-cost engineering service, ACC Heavy Duty is building a portfolio of superior aftermarket parts to support the commercial vehicle industry.

The program leverages the engineering infrastructure ACC Heavy Duty gained through its 2023 acquisition by Multi Parts Solutions. Founded in 1988, Multi Parts Solutions maintains a team of more than 110 professionals across three continents, with approximately 25 percent holding engineering degrees in mechanical, electrical, quality control and materials science disciplines. The company's proprietary Sigma development process and $12 million investment in engineering and testing equipment enable rapid product development timelines, with most custom-engineered parts ready for fleet testing within six to 12 months.

"As we head into year four of a freight recession, fleets face unprecedented pressure on their bottom lines," said Scott Robertson, vice president of sales for Multi Parts Solutions. "Vehicles are staying in service longer, which creates new failure patterns that OEM engineers—focused on future platforms—aren't addressing. ACC Fleet Solutions enables fleets to eliminate persistently failing components and replace them with dependable, engineered solutions."

ACC Heavy Duty brings established credibility to the initiative. Originally founded in 1983, today, ACC Heavy Duty supplies three of the four major manufacturers' private-label aftermarket programs and maintains production and aftermarket partnerships with leading truck OEMs.

"These OEM relationships validate the quality standards we bring to every part we develop," Robertson said. "Leading manufacturers rely on ACC Heavy Duty for their private-label programs, assuring fleets that our components match or exceed original equipment standards."

The company has already completed pilot programs demonstrating the model's effectiveness. Working with a major national fleet, ACC Heavy Duty's engineers addressed chronic fuel pump failures by analyzing failed components, identifying design weaknesses and engineering an improved replacement. A separate project tackled premature turn signal switch failures—a legacy component design more than 40 years old—by engineering an updated version with improved reliability. Both solutions are now entering into production.

Delp brings more than 15 years of commercial vehicle industry experience to his new role, combining hands-on technical knowledge with national account management expertise. He began his career as a diesel technician at Ryder System and JB Hunt Transport before transitioning to Dorman Products, where he spent nine years in progressively senior roles including product manager, national fleet sales manager and national account manager for heavy duty. Most recently, he served as national account manager for Stertil-Koni, the heavy-duty vehicle lift manufacturer.

"I grew up in this industry, starting as a technician wrenching on trucks and wondering why engineers designed things the way they did," Delp said. "Now I get to apply that perspective working alongside engineers who can actually build better solutions. When a fleet maintenance manager is dealing with the same failure over and over, we can fix that problem permanently."

Delp is a graduate of the Technology & Maintenance Council's Leaders of Tomorrow program (Class of 2022) and currently serves as second vice chair of that program. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from DeSales University and an associate degree in diesel technology from WyoTech, with certifications in heavy-duty and light-duty diesel systems.

ACC Heavy Duty will showcase ACC Fleet Solutions in booth # 332 at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) in Grapevine, Texas, January 19-22, 2026. Interested parties can contact ACC Heavy Duty's Delp at (215) 896-2028.

To access high-resolution images of Brett Delp, please click here.

About ACC Heavy Duty

ACC Heavy Duty, a division of Multi Parts Solutions, specializes in the commercial vehicle market through OEM supplier programs serving heavy-duty customers and fleet operators. Operating from an 80,000-square-foot ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified distribution center in Bolingbrook, Illinois, the company supplies aftermarket and production parts to leading truck and trailer manufacturers. For more information, visit https://acchd.com.

About Multi Parts Solutions

Multi Parts Solutions is a developer and provider of vehicle aftermarket parts to suppliers and leading global brands. The company operates a fully integrated global network providing product design and development, manufacturing, testing and quality control, logistics and customer support from locations in North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1988, Multi Parts Solutions serves the automotive aftermarket, heavy-duty trucking, agricultural, construction, waste equipment and diesel engine remanufacturing markets. For more information, visit www.multiparts.net.

Website: https://acchd.com/

SOURCE ACC Heavy Duty