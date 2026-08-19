ACC Intelligence Research Finds Workers Fear AI Dependency More Than Job Replacement

The AI Identity Report explores the "Productivity Paradox" and emotional cost of AI adoption in the workplace:

74% of workers increasingly fear becoming overly dependent on AI

17% admit to hiding their use, and 30% say using AI felt like cheating

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three-quarters (74%) of American workers say they are more concerned about becoming too dependent on artificial intelligence than falling behind in its adoption, according to new research released today from Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC). At the same time, one in three (30%) say using AI has felt like cheating, pointing to a growing disconnect between AI's promise of productivity and its psychological impact on the people using it.

The findings come from The AI Identity Report, a new study examining the psychological relationship between working people and AI. While much of the public conversation has focused on productivity, automation, and job displacement, the report finds AI is not just changing how people work but how they think about themselves—reshaping confidence, creativity, and professional identity.

Why This Matters

For the past two years, organizations have measured AI success primarily based on adoption rates and productivity gains while overlooking the negative consequences of worker dependence on AI. In contrast, ACC's findings cite significant concerns around how executive dependence on AI can lead to declines in human judgment, creativity, and confidence. The AI Identity Report is a mandate to business leaders to ensure AI helps their employees become more capable overall, not just more efficient.

Based on a survey of 1,000 full-time employed U.S. adults conducted by DKC Analytics using Pollfish, the report explores how people are navigating AI's rapid integration into everyday life. Rather than revealing widespread resistance to the technology, the findings point to a more nuanced reality: people are embracing AI while simultaneously questioning whether they are undermining their own abilities and confidence in the process.

The Productivity Paradox

The report also reveals a striking productivity paradox. Although respondents estimate AI saves them an average of 15 hours each week, only 31% agree it makes them significantly more productive. Meanwhile, 66% worry AI is eroding their creativity, and an equal proportion fear it is diminishing core skills such as writing and critical thinking, suggesting many people see AI as both an essential tool and a potential threat to the uniquely human capabilities they value most.

"The conversation around AI has focused almost entirely on whether it will replace jobs," said Monica Chun, President of ACC. "Our work suggests people are increasingly worried that relying on AI could erode the abilities they value most, fueling anxiety about becoming too dependent on a technology they're increasingly expected to use. The onus is now on businesses to help people use AI without losing confidence in their own capabilities."

"AI is dramatically increasing the amount of information available to people at work and in everyday life," said Mike Moschella, Head of ACC Intelligence and Executive Director of DKC Analytics. "More information from AI doesn't automatically translate into greater productivity, because it opens up another challenge of deciding what to trust and how to act on it. This is why employees report saving time with AI without actually feeling productive."

Beyond the workplace, the findings suggest AI is rapidly becoming a trusted gateway to information and purchasing decisions. More than half (51%) of respondents say AI is now their first stop for information, while 61% trust information from AI platforms more than social media, signaling a shift in how people discover, evaluate, and act on information.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE STUDY INCLUDE:

AI dependency overshadows fears about job replacement:

74% are more concerned about becoming too dependent on AI than falling behind in AI adoption.

76% use AI for personal and/or work use.

66% worry AI could diminish their creativity.

66% worry AI could erode writing skills.

Time savings aren't translating into greater productivity:

AI users estimate the technology saves them an average of 15 hours per week.

Just 31% say AI makes them substantially more productive, while 37% describe it as more of a distraction than a productivity boost in the workplace.

A new kind of AI guilt is emerging:

30% have felt using AI is cheating.

23% have felt guilty because AI made a task feel too easy.

17% have hidden their AI tools or workflows from others.

10% admit they have lied about using AI to complete work.

AI is becoming a trusted intermediary between people and brands:

51% typically turn to AI first whenever they need information.

61% trust information from AI more than social media.

Workers are building their own AI ecosystems:

Only 28% primarily use a company-wide or team AI platform. Most instead rely on free tools or personal subscriptions, suggesting employees are assembling their own AI toolkits rather than waiting for organizational guidance.

Check out the full report at www.accelerationcc.com/intelligence

Methodology

The AI Identity Report is based on a nationally representative survey of 1,000 U.S. adults employed full-time. Fieldwork was conducted on May 26, 2026 by DKC Analytics using the Pollfish survey platform.

About ACC

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) is a network of culture driving media, marketing, and communications agencies that include Advisory, ACC's in-house marketing consultancy; MKG; a leading creative and experiential agency; Pink Sparrow, an award-winning design and fabrication shop; renowned communications and marketing firm DKC, creative and content shop Hangar Four; Stripe Theory, a data and marketing analytics firm; Pixly, a full-service influencer marketing agency; Trailblaze, a lifestyle communications firm; Ingenuity Group, a talent consultancy; and PMK Entertainment, an entertainment public relations agency. ACC's clients include a range of Fortune 500 brands, from Pepsi, Target, Airbnb, BMW, Meta, Google, Delta Airlines, Dolby, T-Mobile, HBO, Nike, and Netflix, among others.

SOURCE Acceleration Agency