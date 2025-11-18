ACCELERATION COMMUNITY OF COMPANIES (ACC) LAUNCHES PMK ENTERTAINMENT, WELCOMES FORMER R&CPMK EMPLOYEES AND CLIENTS TO INTEGRATED NETWORK

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) announced today the launch of PMK Entertainment, a new firm focused on A-list talent, music, sports, premium content companies, corporate entertainment and crisis communications. PMK Entertainment will be led by CEO Cindi Berger, who will report to ACC Founder & CEO Michael Nyman. Additionally, 77 former employees and the majority of clients from R&CPMK have chosen to join ACC's network of specialized marketing and communications agencies.

ACC announced today the launch of PMK Entertainment, a new firm focused on A-list talent, music, sports, premium content companies, corporate entertainment and crisis communications.

"This is a full-circle moment that reflects the power of our model," said Nyman. "I—and most of ACC's executive leadership—came from PMK*BNC, and we are incredibly proud of what we accomplished together. As we integrate these talented professionals into ACC, we'll leverage their entertainment and brand experience and evolve it into a strategic growth engine that approaches the talent business with a full-funnel discipline. The result: scaled impact, broader capabilities, and the reach of our integrated network."

"I'm proud to be reuniting with Michael Nyman and ACC for our next chapter," said CEO Berger. "ACC's innovative model empowers our team to do what we do best in an agile and collaborative environment, while positioning our clients prominently at the center of the cultural zeitgeist. With PMK Entertainment, we are giving a nod to our shared legacy while taking a future-forward approach to entertainment and marketing."

Under the new structure, incoming teams of personnel and clients will align across three areas within ACC, including PMK Entertainment, ACC Advisory and DKC. The transition of a portion of the agency's leadership and staff to ACC and the new company was supported by IPG.

PMK Entertainment

Focusing on A-list talent, music, sports, premium content companies, corporate entertainment and crisis communications, PMK Entertainment will complement ACC's recently launched Ingenuity Group, a next-generation talent and entertainment brand consultancy, led by industry veteran Ina Treciokas. PMK Entertainment launches with a 35-person team, including industry leader Alan Nierob as president, and a client roster that includes Antoine Fuqua, Billy Bob Thorton, Billy Crystal,Billie Jean King, Casey Wasserman, CJ Entertainment, Denzel Washington, Donnie Yen, Eddie Murphy, Hugh Jackman, Jeff Daniels, Jeremy Renner, Jerry Bruckheimer, Judith Light, Kevin Costner, Laurence Fishburne, Richard Gere, Rob Lowe, Sam Levinson, The Grammy Awards, Tribeca Festival, The Paley Center, The Rooftop at Pier 17, Edge and Vessel at Hudson Yards, Angel Studios, The X Games, and Colossal Biosciences, among others.

"When Rogers & Cowan launched, they were the first company to house entertainment and corporate clients," said Nierob. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the next generation of brand marketing, public relations and entertainment. It's an exciting opportunity for both our clients and our entire staff."

ACC Advisory

In addition to PMK Entertainment, 20 former R&CPMK employees from the brand side will become part of Advisory, ACC's in-house marketing consultancy, expanding offerings across strategy, brand integration, partnerships and go-to-market.

DKC

Separately, 22 executives will join DKC, a leading b2b and b2c communications firm specializing in building major brands.

"These extraordinary companies fit seamlessly within DKC's expansive and growing portfolio of lifestyle, media, technology, entertainment and sports brands," said DKC CEO Sean Cassidy. "We have always admired the talent of the R&CPMK team and look forward to this exciting next chapter together."

These additions build upon ACC's rapid expansion this past year, including the 2024 majority acquisition of DKC and its creative studio, HangarFour, strengthening ACC's communications backbone and the appointment of Cosette Rinab as ACC's first-ever Creator-in-Residence, bringing creator-led foresight and platform fluency into client work.

Together with ACC Advisory , DKC , Ingenuity Group, MKG , Pink Sparrow , Pixly , Stripe Theory , Trailblaze , HangarFour and now PMK Entertainment, ACC delivers a streamlined, culture-first suite spanning creative, content, communications, experiential, design/fabrication, data and analytics, influencer and AI optimization. ACC now totals over 620 employees across 12 offices in the U.S., the UK, and the Philippines.

About ACC:

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) is a network of culture driving media, marketing, and communications agencies that include Advisory, ACC's in-house marketing consultancy; MKG, a leading creative and experiential agency; Pink Sparrow, an award-winning design and fabrication shop; renowned communications and marketing firm DKC, creative and content shop HangarFour; Stripe Theory, a data and marketing analytics firm; Pixly, a full-service influencer marketing agency; Trailblaze, a lifestyle communications firm; Ingenuity Group, a talent consultancy; and PMK Entertainment, an entertainment public relations agency. ACC's clients include a range of Fortune 500 brands, such as Pepsi,Target, Airbnb, BMW, Meta,Google, Delta Air Lines,Dolby, Stanley, T-Mobile, HBO Max, Nike, Netflix and Paramount+, among others.

SOURCE Acceleration Agency