ACC Issues Climate Policy Recommendations

"As President Biden convenes world leaders and sets an ambitious new U.S. target to address the global challenge of climate change , we've created a policy platform to advance progress in the manufacturing sector and U.S. economy," said ACC President and CEO Chris Jahn. "As a nation, we need to boost clean manufacturing innovation and supersize the use of energy-saving materials and technologies. The third piece is a clear, consistent, and effective way to reduce emissions economy-wide. ACC has long supported market-based, economy-wide carbon price signals as part of our climate policy principles . The proposals we're putting forward today are concrete steps that could help the Biden Administration advance its goals announced today," he added.

"Our industry is committed to reducing emissions in the manufacture and use of our products, and we're developing and implementing a host of exciting new technologies to do that," said ACC Board Chair and Dow Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling. "The chemical industry is leading the advancement of technologies to capture emissions, reduce emissions related to energy and feedstock use, and improve process efficiency. Our teams understand the role our innovation will play in leading us to a low carbon economy and mitigating the impacts of climate change."

To support climate progress, ACC calls on Congress to enact legislation to:

Increase government investment and scientific resources to develop and deploy low emissions technologies in the manufacturing sector; Adopt transparent, predictable, technology- and revenue-neutral, market-based, economy-wide carbon price signals; and Encourage adoption of emissions-avoiding solutions and technologies throughout the economy to achieve significant emissions savings.

ACC's recommendations for low-emissions manufacturing technologies will facilitate public-private collaborations, especially with U.S. National Labs, to overcome barriers; expand federal R&D for breakthrough processes such as direct air capture and electric steam crackers; speed the deployment of large-scale carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS); and increase the use of combined heat and power (CHP). Congress also must broaden the definition of 'recycling' used in federal programs to include advanced recycling technologies, and accelerate the deployment of these technologies, so that recycled feedstocks can be used instead of virgin materials.

"Meeting climate goals will be impossible without a vibrant chemical industry and the energy-saving and renewable applications its products enable – from solar panels and wind turbines to electric and fuel-efficient vehicles, high-performance building materials, advanced batteries, and more," said Jahn. "A strong and growing chemical industry is also critical to America's economy. Our plan recommends policies to expand the adoption of chemistry-based solutions proven to help reduce emissions."

