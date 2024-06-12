ACCA membership hits quarter of a million

Global accountancy body with members in 180 countries celebrates major landmark of exceeding 250,000 members in its 120th anniversary year

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has unveiled its latest membership figures of 252,500, taking its membership to above one quarter of a million following decades of strong growth.

ACCA celebrated its 200,000 member landmark just seven years ago in 2017, and the new figures represent an increase of around 2% in membership since this time last year. ACCA also has more than 526,000 potential future members in individuals who are currently completing exams, gaining their relevant work experience, or completing other training requirements to qualify for full ACCA membership.

Ronnie Patton, president of ACCA, said: "The scale and scope of this achievement is amazing, and it says so much about how we attract so many people to join our worldwide community. It also highlights the substantial contribution we make to the number of qualified professional accountants across the global economy."

"Our members live and work in 180 countries. This means that the voice of ACCA is heard in every corner of the planet, and the positive influence of ACCA members is felt everywhere. That's why today we celebrate not just the size of our membership, but also the impact and contribution our members make."

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the profession, ACCA in 1909 became the first professional accountancy body to admit women to membership and is known for its long history of inclusion and work for the public good. It will celebrate its 120th anniversary in November this year.

Celebrations over the year will focus on the impact of members in building a better world, sharing and showcasing their stories.

Jillian Couse, head of ACCA North America, said: "We're proud to have so many talented and committed members undertaking successful careers and making such a positive impact on the field. The majority of ACCA members in North America have come here from all over the world and we are excited to celebrate our diversity and the strength that brings to our profession."

"Looking to the future, we look forward to leading an inclusive profession for a changed world, with people from all backgrounds, bound by a global code of ethics and committed to continually developing their skills to meet ever-changing needs."

ACCA members work in a huge variety of roles in accounting, management and leadership across the business and public sectors. ACCA has played a leading role in widening the scope of accountancy to encompass strategy, sustainability and broader professional skills. It also works to share its global insights and expertise to contribute to strong and thriving economies and a better, more sustainable future for all.

You can watch our quarter of a million celebratory video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCJ2-oMyL0s

About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognized professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we've long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members in 180 countries.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgement to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organizations and economies.

Guided by our purpose and values, our vision is to develop the accountancy profession the world needs. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we're strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.

Find out more at: www.accaglobal.com

SOURCE ACCA: ASSOCIATION OF CHARTERED CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANTS (USA CHAPTER)