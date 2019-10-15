ACCA to Highlight the Role of Ethics in Accounting Profession on Global Ethics Day, October 16, 2019

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, ACCA (The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) will join organizations around the world in celebrating Global Ethics Day, exploring how businesses are preparing for an ethical future in the face of threats and challenges presented by globalization, technology, and human psychology.

Founded by the Carnegie Council, Global Ethics Day provides an opportunity to highlight the need for ethical leadership, and to elevate conversations about how digital advances, tightening regulations and changing consumer behavior have introduced new ethical complexities to the ever-changing business landscape. ACCA celebrates this annual occasion by shining a light on how accounting professionals are in a position to lead the ethical debate.

"Ethics are core to ACCA's leadership in the accounting profession, and we believe accountants are vital to an organization's ability to make good decisions in this fast-evolving business environment," said Warner Johnston, head of ACCA USA. "Our members' commitment to ethical practice begins the moment they sign up to study our qualification, and ACCA is constantly working with our partners to equip our students and members with the right tools, skills and knowledge to succeed throughout their careers."

ACCA will recognize the occasion of Global Ethics Day with opportunities including:

A world-wide webinar discussion : "The ethics of the climate emergency – what role does the profession play?" This webinar is based on ACCA's latest sustainability research, the ' Social and environmental value creation ' report

: "The ethics of the climate emergency – what role does the profession play?" This webinar is based on ACCA's latest sustainability research, the ' ' report Events around the world : Including the third annual Film Festival in Singapore , an ethics pledge in Malaysia , and a breakfast discussion with CFA Institute in Brussels .

: Including the third annual Film Festival in , an ethics pledge in , and a breakfast discussion with CFA Institute in . A Film Interview Series: Ethics in Business: In Their Own Words , featuring several global business leaders exploring how businesses are preparing for an ethical future in the face of threats and challenges presented by globalization, technology and human psychology, airing on CUNY TV.

The exploration of ethics at ACCA goes beyond Global Ethics Day—through the end of the calendar year, the organization is focusing on the Power of Ethics. This campaign aims to highlight the world-leading power of the ACCA Qualification in developing professional accountants with a commitment to ethics, who understand the wider aspects of ethics and business.

Learn more about ACCA and the Power of Ethics at: https://www.accaglobal.com/gb/en/news/2019/september/ACCA-Ethics.html

