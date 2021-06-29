Accanto Health Announced As Company Name For The Recently Merged Eating Disorders Programs The Emily Program And Veritas Collaborative

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently merged Veritas Collaborative and The Emily Program today announced the name of its parent company, unveiling "Accanto Health." Accanto, which means "beside" in Italian, represents the company's commitment to be with those they serve the whole way on their journey. Accanto Health will maintain both brand names of its leading eating disorders programs, The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative.

"Everyone we serve is on a journey, whether early on in that journey or further along. We believe we are building a relationship with them to help them get to a better place. The impact we have will last a lifetime," said Dave Willcutts, CEO of the newly named Accanto Health. "We want to be beside everyone we serve for as much of the journey as they need our help."

Accanto will retain the highly respected The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative brands in their respective markets across Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. Accanto is committed to expanding access to care while maintaining the highest level of clinical integrity and treatment standards.

"We know clients and families rely on The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative brands to deliver warm, high-quality expertise, care, and support," said Willcutts. "We will continue to work to exceed their expectations as they put their trust in us to be with them the whole way in recovery. We also know the need for eating disorder treatment exceeds the availability of services. Accanto is committed to bringing care to more people in more places."

About Accanto Health

Accanto Health, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a national healthcare company specializing in eating disorders and related disorders, with two nationally known eating disorder brands, The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative, collectively offering care in 20 locations across 7 states: Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, Accanto Health programs provide exceptional, individualized care for people with eating disorders of all ages in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment, incorporating an array of individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, education, and support services. Services are offered across a full continuum of care including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit accanto.com

###

Contact: [email protected] or Jillian Lampert, Chief Strategy Officer, 651.428.4654

SOURCE Accanto Health

Related Links

https://accanto.com/

