ACCC Invites Cancer Centers to Participate in a Gynecologic Cancer Quality Improvement Workshop Opportunity

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) is proud to announce an innovative quality improvement (QI) workshop opportunity designed to help cancer centers integrate biomarker testing into treatment plans for patients with gynecologic cancers.

Why Biomarker Testing Matters

Biomarker testing has proven an essential tool for diagnosis and treatment for gynecologic cancers. Despite its critical importance, barriers such as financial challenges, care coordination gaps, and limited provider awareness prevent many patients from accessing testing.

Customized Workshop Opportunity

This initiative offers cancer centers an opportunity to lead the way in improving access to biomarker testing, ultimately advancing the quality of care for patients with gynecologic cancers. ACCC is inviting cancer centers to participate in a QI initiative aimed at:

Assessing Gaps: Identifying barriers to implementing guideline-concordant testing for biomarkers such as HRD, MMR/MSI, and HER2





Addressing Barriers: Tackling social drivers of health (SDOH) such as financial toxicity, coordination of genetic testing, and provider education





Tackling social drivers of health (SDOH) such as financial toxicity, coordination of genetic testing, and provider education Enhancing Care: Developing actionable strategies and accessing resources to integrate biomarker testing.

Selected sites will also receive a $10,000 stipend to support their participation in this program.

Additionally, participants will gain hands-on access to resources such as ACCC's Quality Self-Assessment Tool for Ovarian Cancer Care Delivery. Inspired by the research of Temkin et al., this resource helps cancer programs:

Conduct baseline assessments of care practices

Identify gaps across 7 key domains, including prevention, care coordination, and survivorship

Implement evidence-based strategies to elevate the quality of gynecologic cancer care.

Get Involved

Centers interested in participating in this workshop and QI initiative are encouraged to contact Bianca Alvarez, MPH, CHES, at [email protected].

This QI initiative and the assessment tool underscore ACCC's commitment to supporting cancer programs in delivering equitable, patient-centered care that addresses the unique challenges of gynecologic cancer treatment.

About ACCC

The Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) is the leading education and advocacy organization for the cancer care community. With a network of more than 45,000 multidisciplinary professionals, ACCC is dedicated to improving access, quality, and equity in cancer care delivery.

