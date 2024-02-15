ACCC Marks 50 Years of Oncology Community Leadership with Name Change

Association of Cancer Care Centers Represents Future of Cancer Care

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Community Cancer Centers is marking its 50th anniversary with a name change to illustrate the dynamic future of cancer care for its members. The largest advocacy and resource organization for multi-disciplinary oncology professionals will now be known as the Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC).

ACCC members include individual multi-disciplinary oncology professionals and cancer care centers small and large around the country. Since 1974, ACCC has provided education, resources and tools to the professional oncology community, conducted game-changing research, designed quality improvement projects and advocated for patients with cancer on Capitol Hill and in state legislatures.

The organization was founded to challenge the notion that community physicians were uninterested in and incapable of delivering in state-of-the-art cancer care, including participation in research and clinical trials. It has been a mainstay of the oncology community through major developments and milestones that have transformed care over the past 50 years, including the COVID-19 Pandemic and President Biden's Moonshot commitment to cancer. More revolutionary highlights from ACCC's first 50 years are available on ACCC's website.

"All those involved in this strategic planning process believe that this new name reflects the evolution and growth of our organization, aligning ACCC more closely with the diverse needs of its members and the patients they serve, and positioning ACCC for the next 50 years of growth," said ACCC President, Olelekan Ajayi, PharmD, MBA, and ACCC President-Elect Nadine Barrett, PhD, MA, MS.

The new moniker represents diverse care settings, the organization's commitment to inclusivity across cancer care programs, its members and the exceptional, comprehensive care they provide to patients, and the organization's steadfast commitment to support its members as they navigate the accelerating course of change – programmatically, operationally, fiscally and clinically.

The Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) is the leading education and advocacy organization for the cancer care community. Founded in 1974, ACCC is a powerful network of 30,000 multidisciplinary practitioners from 1,700 hospitals and practices nationwide. As advances in cancer screening and diagnosis, treatment options, and care delivery models continue to evolve - so has ACCC - adapting its resources to meet the changing needs of the entire oncology care team. For more information, visit accc-cancer.org. Follow ACCC on social media; read the blog, ACCCBuzz; tune in to the CANCER BUZZ podcast; and view the CANCER BUZZ TV channel.

