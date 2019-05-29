ACCE - American Council of Construction Education Welcomes New President

Steve's successful career has involved executive-level leadership of respected construction management firms as well as the founding of his own home building company specializing in sustainably constructed, energy efficient homes. He has provided consulting services for the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Housing Endowment and the Homebuilders Institute where he contributed to planning, strategy, recruiting, resource management, and finance for these subsidiary organizations.

Steve earned his Bachelor of Science (BS) in construction management from Michigan State University and a Master's in Construction Management (MCM) from Eastern Carolina University.

Since 1974, the American Council for Construction Education (ACCE) has been a leading global advocate of quality construction education that promotes, supports, and accredits quality construction education programs. The primary goal is promotion and continued improvement of postsecondary construction education: specifically, ACCE accredits construction education programs in colleges and universities that request its evaluation and meet its rigorous standards and criteria. The Council offers accreditation for Bachelor and Master Degree Programs, and Recognition of Continuing Education courses for non-degree programs in construction science, construction management and construction technology. ACCE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

With Steve's new appointment, ACCE will relocate its headquarters from San Antonio, TX to Irving, TX. The new address for the office is 300 Decker Drive, Suite 330, Irving, TX 75062. The telephone number is 972-600-8800. Email address: ACCE@ACCE-HQ.org . Rhonda Flud, Executive Assistant to the President, will be relocating to Irving to continue to serve in that role.

"ACCE is the joint effort of industry and academia that created the gold standard for rigorous construction accreditation in the US, elevated the recognition of construction education on university campuses, and set accredited programs apart," said Board Vice Chair John Schaufelberger, University of Washington. "Steve's arrival expands ACCE's capabilities for providing senior level guidance for the continuous improvement of construction education."

