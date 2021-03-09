Accedian Achieves HIPAA Compliance with Compliancy Group

MONTREAL, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned the Seal of Compliance™ and achieved compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) through the use of Compliancy Group's proprietary HIPAA solution, The Guard™. The Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard.

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

Accedian has completed Compliancy Group's Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. Compliancy Group has verified that Accedian has met the requirements to achieve HIPAA compliance through The Guard.

As an industry focused on productivity and economical resourcing to improve patient outcomes, tech-driven efficiency and assured network experience is particularly crucial for healthcare organizations. A comprehensive network and application performance visibility solution is needed to ensure productivity, maintain integrity and experience with digital systems, and encourage cross-functional collaboration. Accedian Skylight offers users end-to-end and real-time visibility into network performance that reduces downtime, improves end user experience and gives healthcare officials the ability to offer a better quality of patient care.

"We are very proud to have completed the verification for HIPAA compliance and shown our continued commitment to serving hospitals and healthcare organizations with secure, modern technology that can help them excel with their digital transformation and improvement initiatives," said Sergio Bea, Vice President of Global Enterprise and Channel Sales. "Accedian Skylight empowers IT teams to take control of their users' digital experiences and drive increased efficiency, giving healthcare providers the foundation they need to boost quality of care and patient outcomes."

