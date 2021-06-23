Accedian and VMware to Enable Quality of Experience Assurance for the Radio Access Network

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced it is working with VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) to provide Communications Service Providers (CSPs) with near-real-time decisioning and intelligence so they can enable the appropriate quality of experience (QoE) for a variety of applications. As a VMware Ready for Telco Cloud partner, Accedian's Skylight performance analytics solution can be used in conjunction with VMware Telco Cloud Platform. This solution will create an opportunity for CSPs to build out a reliable and high-performing RAN and edge infrastructure to support new, high-bandwidth oriented application workloads that require low latency and assured communications.

Richard Piasentin, Chief Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer at Accedian, said, "By using Accedian Skylight with VMware Telco Cloud Platform, CSPs will be able to deploy a cloud native, software-defined 5G network, accelerating the delivery of services and applications across distributed telco clouds with operational consistency, integrated lifecycle management and multi-layer automation while maintaining the carrier-grade performance, scalability and reliability required."

CSPs around the world rely on VMware Telco Cloud Platform to deploy and manage virtualized and containerized network functions across their 5G networks. CSP customer can leverage Accedian Skylight to get both continuous and on-demand measurements for the core to RAN, and deliver QoE assurance across all the control plane silos. This is a critical component for data portability and interoperability at hyper scale as it traverses disaggregated RAN infrastructure.

"Virtualizing and disaggregating the RAN is just the first step of a modernization journey. Automation and analytics must be layered on top to improve efficiency, service-level performance with a focus on improving quality of experience as CSPs deliver 5G services," said Stephen Spellicy, vice president of product marketing and solutions, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. "Our continued partnership with Accedian is designed to enhance our Telco Cloud Platform to provide customers with service-level performance visibility, intelligence and assurance capabilities."

The interoperability of Accedian Skylight and VMware Telco Cloud Platform will enable CSPs to:

Maximize their RAN investment with faster and easier service deployment

Have greater confidence to provide QoE assurance to the RAN

Maximize monetization for the next generation of services that run on modernized disaggregated RAN architecture.

Running on the VMware Telco Cloud Platform, Accedian Skylight component installation is easily orchestrated, tests are easily provisioned, intelligent in-context analysis is easily accomplished, and dashboards are insightful and easily consumed.

"CSP transformation requires a cloud native network that will increase flexibility and efficiency, enabling operators to deploy services into new verticals faster, drive service expansions, offer upgrades, and provide assured classes of service, all of which should drive revenue growth," adds James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "A cloud-first, automated network should simplify management and operations leading to lower operational costs. To deliver services right first time and assure them in real-time, from a customer perspective, the network also needs detailed quality of experience (QoE) insight."

