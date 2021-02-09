Accedian Joins TM Forum Community To Accelerate Innovation and Drive Industry Change

MONTREAL, Canada, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced they have joined TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration. At a major inflection point in the technology and telecom industries, Accedian will work with the TM Forum to accelerate digital transformation, improve digital experiences, and co-create best practices for interoperability and automated operations. Accedian has also been named a founding member of TM Forum's newly created Diversity & Inclusion Council, a global collaboration project focused on making the telecommunications sector the most diverse and inclusive industry in order to help underpin its continued success in the digital economy.

The role of communication service providers (CSPs) in ensuring business continuity has never been more prominent than right now. TM Forum's collaborative approach allows members to work smarter and faster in their goal of delivering seamless service to their end users. As a leading provider of cloud-based network and application performance monitoring and digital experience visibility, Accedian can glean new insights on the challenges CSPs are facing in attaining these goals, while bringing knowledge of performance monitoring, visibility and security to the community.

"We're pleased to join TM Forum to help solve challenges around interoperability and openness in the rapidly changing 5G and edge environment," says Dion Joannou, CEO of Accedian. "Their community-first approach that led to the development of assets such as their Open API toolkit, Digital Maturity model, and Catalyst program means we can accelerate industry-wide transformation that ultimately feeds into our main goal: providing operators with the most detailed and comprehensive visibility into their customer's digital experiences, no matter the underlying technology or environment."

Accedian also joins TM Forum's Diversity & Inclusion Council, a newly formed committee for conversations on building the future workforce, exploring issues surrounding workplace diversity and equality, and sharing practical guidance and best practices. Additional members include Colt, Deutsche Telekom, Verizon, and Accenture, among others.

Welcoming Accedian as a new TM Forum member, and as a founding member of the Forum's Diversity & Inclusion Council, Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum, said, "As we begin to adjust to the `next normal', our members are working diligently to address challenges around the long-term impact on people and ways of working; practical ways to accelerate transformation projects; and what truly needs to change to enable innovation and growth - with a focus on future design of network and IT teams." He added, "The work our members are doing is critical to delivering the agility, experience and cost base required for our industry to thrive. We are thrilled to have Accedian on board."

