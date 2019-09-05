Accedian Named "Vendor to Watch" by Enterprise Management Associates

MONTREAL, Canada , Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) as a "Vendor to Watch" in the IT and cloud operations space for its Skylight solution. Delivering the complete picture, from the micro detail to macro intelligence, Skylight provides full-stack network and applications performance monitoring visibility paired with next-gen analytics capabilities.

According to EMA, companies that are recognized as "Vendors to Watch" deliver unique customer value by solving new challenges in innovative ways or addressing issues that previously went unaddressed. The designation features vendors that dare to go off the beaten path and those who define and carve out their own market niche.

Accedian's Skylight solution supports both synthetic and wire data-based traffic monitoring. Skylight sensors monitor and analyze all network traffic between users and enterprise infrastructure (North-South) and between virtualized infrastructure resources (East-West). It then turns that traffic into high-density metadata to reduce the amount of data sent over the network. Skylight combines historical and real-time performance data to enable the detection and isolation of performance issues. This global view helps IT departments solve or even avoid performance degradations by monitoring end user experience and network and application performance from a single platform.

"Given its architecture, its multifaceted monitoring capabilities, and its track record, EMA recommends that enterprises evaluate Accedian's Skylight solution," said Shamus McGillicuddy, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Management Associates. "Skylight's ability to correlate insights across both synthetic and traffic-based monitoring data is also noteworthy, and EMA research found that this kind of correlative ability is particularly useful for providing operations teams with insight into application performance, security events, end-user experience, and anomalous activity."

"We are honored to be named an EMA Vendor to Watch," said Sergio Bea, Accedian's VP of Enterprise and Channels. "This recognition validates our Skylight solution's ability to radically improve user experience and demonstrates a clear return on investment for our enterprise customers. Skylight delivers an unparalleled ability to dive deep and find the source of any degradations for quick resolution, as well as providing 100% visibility for hybrid IT and cloud infrastructures."

