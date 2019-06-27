Accedian now Delivers one Millisecond Sampling With Skylight to Boost Granular Network Visibility and Analytics

MONTREAL, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced that the latest release of its Skylight performance sensor software dramatically increases its already industry-leading granularity by several orders of magnitude. This release significantly advances the performance monitoring granularity and network utilization management capabilities available for enterprise and communications service provider (CSP) networks. Available now, Accedian customers can deploy Skylight sensors with built-in flowmeter functionality to perform continuous bandwidth measurements down to one millisecond, gaining even greater capacity to detect and resolve the microburst storms that are often hidden from other monitoring tools and significantly improve customer experience.

The flowmeter feature of Accedian's Skylight performance sensors allows enterprises and CSPs to extend highly accurate, detailed bandwidth utilization all the way to the edge in a TCO-disruptive manner. This passive metering function and reporting engine uses Accedian's performance sensor modules-which combine small footprint, pluggable hardware and NFV-powered test control, computation and analysis-to measure throughput and packet statistics.

Accedian's latest release is a cost-effective alternative to traditional network testing solutions, which typically only measure and analyze network utilization in one- to 15-minute time interval averages - an interval that leaves many network issues unidentified and unresolved. The highly-granular and detailed performance data is also a critical input for big data and AI systems related to performance and customer experience.

The precision of the Skylight flowmeter feature, sampling down to one millisecond - a granularity improvement of 1000 times from the former one-second capability, means that enterprises and service providers can more effectively identify and manage microbursts. Microbursts-rapid bursts of data packets sent in quick succession, sometimes within milliseconds-are notoriously difficult to monitor or detect but can have a significant impact on network capacity and utilization. With Skylight's granular sampling, it is now possible to eradicate the negative effects of microbursts.

"More and more enterprises and service providers around the world are becoming increasingly reliant on mission-critical, low-latency networks," said Dion Joannou, CEO, Accedian. "They simply can't afford to have limited visibility into how their network is behaving. We are committed to helping our customers remain at the cutting-edge of technical innovation, and that begins by giving them the ability to better understand network bandwidth and utilization on an extremely granular level. This level of visibility had never been financially viable in the past, but thanks to the micro detail capabilities of our Skylight solution, we are empowering our customers to see what was previously invisible, allowing them to better control the experience they deliver to their own customers."

The flowmeter feature is generally available as part of Accedian's Skylight solution suite and can be enabled at any location where an Accedian module or SFP compute performance sensor is installed, removing the need for large, expensive hardware upgrades or expensive monitoring products. The Skylight flowmeter feature is currently being used in thousands of circuits worldwide.

