Accedian Partners with Bodega Technologies to Offer Integrated Solutions for Real-Time Network and End User Experience Visibility

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced it has signed a partnership deal with Bodega Technologies, a technology solutions provider specializing in cloud, security, analytics, and DevOps. The partnership will provide Bodega Technologies' customers with network and application performance assurance as they navigate the challenges associated with transitioning IT to private, public, and hybrid cloud environments.

"We are excited to be working with Bodega Technologies to bolster its analytics and cloud performance offerings with Skylight, our end-to-end network and application performance visibility solution," said Sergio Bea, VP Global Enterprise & Channel Sales, Accedian. "As a Champion level partner in our Skylight 4X partner program, we're very familiar with Bodega Technologies' capabilities, and we look forward to continuing our work together to deliver best-in-class performance analytics solutions that address the evolving needs of modern businesses moving to the cloud."

Network performance degradations impact access to business-critical applications and reduce business productivity. The cost of failure also includes resources spent on analyzing and mitigating end user performance issues, as well as revenue impact due to the inability to perform billable work, services, and downtime. As businesses migrate projects to the cloud to keep pace with the requirements of digital transformation, these issues will remain top of mind.

With Accedian's Skylight portfolio, Bodega Technologies' customers gain access to key benefits of the Skylight solution, including:

Skylight performance analytics - network and application analytics and visualization providing actionable insights from the analysis of billions of data points without the need for manual correlation or configuration. It leverages AI and machine learning for rapid TTI (time to insight).

Skylight sensors: on-premises and cloud - generate network and application performance data from Layer 2 to Layer 7, translating traffic packet data into high-density metadata for analysis by Skylight, reducing the amount of data sent over the network and resulting in an efficient and cost-effective solution for cloud migrations and monitoring. This method eliminates the need for passive traffic capture hardware for cloud environments and helps deepen edge visibility for measurable ROI and CAPEX savings.

Skylight sensor: control - generates synthetic traffic which can be used to validate network performance or to emulate application traffic for visibility in typically hard-to-monitor environments. Skylight control sensors deliver real-time end user performance data with an accuracy of 1 microsecond and granularity of 1 millisecond.

"As more and more customers adopt a cloud strategy, it's become increasingly important that their networks and applications run seamlessly without disruption during this process," said Chris Kirschke, CEO, Bodega Technologies. "Cloud migration is often a time- and resource-intensive journey, and Accedian facilitates the process with real-time, microsecond-level performance visibility that ensures the performance of networks and applications in hybrid and cloud environments, providing end user experience equal or better to that of physical infrastructure, but with the added benefits and efficiencies of utilizing these virtual options."

About Accedian

Accedian is the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, dedicated to providing our customers with the ability to assure their digital infrastructure, while helping them to unlock the full productivity of their users. We are committed to empowering our customers with the ability to see far and wide across their IT and network infrastructure and a microscopic ability to dive deep and understand the experience of every user, helping them to delight their own customers each and every time. Accedian has been delivering solutions to high profile customers globally for over 15 years. For more information, visit accedian.com.

About Bodega Technologies

Bodega Technologies is a boutique technology solution provider specializing in cloud, security, analytics, and DevOps. We deliver these technology services to help companies accelerate innovation, deliver cost-effective business outcomes, lower costs, and improve agility. By first learning how our customer's business operates, we are committed to building and implementing strategic solutions that address today's problems and inefficiencies, while preparing them for the business needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit our website at www.bodegatech.com.

