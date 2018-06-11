Accedian SkyLIGHT PVX Demonstrates Integrated Solution to Assure Application Performance and Real End User Experience in Virtualized Enterprise Networks

The demonstration will show how Accedian's SkyLIGHT PVX combines advanced end-user experience monitoring, network performance monitoring, and real-time transaction insight.

SkyLIGHT PVX is highly scalable, simple to set up, and easy to use. The solution provides real-time, actionable insight into every platform, link, app and user across complex, multi-cloud deployments to deliver an unprecedented and transformative level of visibility that can pinpoint application performance degradation issues in a matter of seconds compared to what has traditionally been hours, days or weeks. SkyLIGHT PVX's latest-generation analytics return proven business value, unifying teams to deliver the best digital experience.

"Enterprise networks are becoming increasingly complex and today's IT teams have a difficult time monitoring what can't be seen," said Michael Rezek, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Accedian. "This lack of visibility into network performance and real user application experience degradation, without real understanding or knowledge of root cause, creates troubleshooting challenges that can last for hours, days, or even weeks. By using a solution like SkyLIGHT PVX, that is able to bring complete performance visibility to monitor performance across operational silos, enterprises will be able to reduce downtime and mean time to resolution, and will ultimately see performance and real end user experience improve."

SkyLIGHT PVX was launched in April 2018 following Accedian's acquisition of Performance Vision. For more information about SkyLIGHT PVX, visit:

https://accedian.com/blog/2018/04/24/accedian-unifies-network-and-application-performance-analytics-into-a-single-virtual-platform/

The SkyLIGHT PVX demonstration will be showcased during Cisco Live in Orlando, June 10th through June 14th.

About Accedian

Accedian delivers exceptional end-to-end network and application performance visibility, for control over the best possible end-user digital experience.

Full visibility across network services and application chains—spanning virtualized, cloud, software-defined, and physical infrastructure—empowers service providers and enterprises to embrace transformation, make most efficient use of digital assets to realize business goals, and strengthen their competitive position.

Accedian is an established expert at instrumenting networks of every size, with SkyLIGHT™ platform solutions that scale to monitor multinational networks.

Since 2005, Accedian has partnered with its customers to deliver solutions across the globe, helping them and their users Experience Performance. For more information, visit https://accedian.com/. Follow us on Twitter:@Accedian

