Accedian Welcomes Former Verizon EVP John W. Diercksen to Board

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced the appointment of former Verizon Executive Vice President, John W. Diercksen, as an independent board director. In his role overseeing the Strategy, Development and Planning department at Verizon, Diercksen was responsible for key strategic initiatives related to the review and assessment of potential mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. He retired in late 2013.

"With over 30 years of telco experience, including more than a decade with Verizon, John will undoubtedly bring unparalleled insights to Accedian" said Patrick Ostiguy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Accedian. "His role on the board will be crucial as we look to continue our strategic growth and target new markets and customers."

While at Verizon and its predecessor companies, Diercksen held a number of financial and operational positions including Finance and Administration, Regulatory Compliance, President of the Directory Business group, Investor Relations as the corporation's primary liaison with the investment community and shareholders, Strategy, Business Development and Planning company wide, technology investment, and mergers and acquisitions.

"We're pleased to bring John onto the board of Accedian," said Tom Manley, Accedian's Lead Director and Senior Principal at Bridge Growth Partners. "His time leading major players in the telecommunications space will be greatly relevant to the future growth of the company."

Diercksen currently serves as a Senior Advisor at Liontree Investment Advisors, as well as on the boards of Intelsat, Banco Popular and Cyxtera. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Iona College, an MBA from Pace University and has completed postgraduate work in financial management.

