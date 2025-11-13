Accel Construction Announces Its New Design Center in North Redington Beach

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel Construction recently announced the opening of its new local Design Center to serve homeowners in the Tampa Bay area, alongside the introduction of its proprietary Rapid Renovation Division. Residents now have access to a dedicated space to explore systemized remodeling services and receive immediate consultation. This strategic move positions Accel to solve a critical pain point in the local market: contractor delays and stressful project management.

Accel Construction

The new design center launch brings Accel Construction's reputation for systemized execution and transparent pricing to one of Florida's most active communities. The company is built to handle complex projects—including those needing immediate intervention through the Rapid Renovation Division—by utilizing predictive scheduling and process management. Furthermore, Accel streamlines work for clients utilizing specialized renovation loans like FHA 203(k) and HomeStyle. Accel provides lender-ready estimating and organized documentation, positioning the firm as the essential partner for investors and homeowners looking to purchase and rehab a property without waiting months to start.

Accel Construction offers a complete range of interior and exterior services, which are managed entirely by its project system. Homeowners can now contract the company for major projects such as full kitchen and bathroom remodeling, where experts reimagine a home's most-used rooms through a clear, phased approach. The company's service offerings also include essential updates like interior and exterior painting, drywall repair, and window installations, all handled under one integrated process to eliminate management headaches.

To ensure a home is beautiful and fully operational, Accel Construction provides critical trade services, including electrical work and HVAC services. This integrated, single-source approach allows homeowners to manage entire renovation projects with maximum clarity. The company is committed to a seamless, stress-free system that ensures timely project completion through transparent project management from start to finish. Homeowners in the Tampa area are invited to book an appointment to visit the new design center for project consultations and immediate intervention guidance.

About Accel Construction: Accel Construction is a home transformation partner specializing in comprehensive residential renovation services through its proprietary Rapid Renovation System. The company is the region's specialist in working with FHA 203(k) and HomeStyle renovation loans, serving as a single-source provider for homeowners. Guided by a commitment to process efficiency and timely completion, Accel Construction's team delivers a seamless and stress-free renovation experience, turning clients' visions into reality.

Contact:

Greg Warr

[email protected]

(727) 241-4818

SOURCE Accel Construction