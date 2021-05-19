Accel-KKR Acquires Fleet Management Software Leader GPS Insight; Merges with Portfolio Companies InSight Mobile Data and Rhino Fleet Tracking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and MENLO PARK, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel-KKR, a leading tech-focused private equity firm with over $10 billion of assets under management, today announced that it has acquired GPS Insight, a fleet management software leader. Founded in 2005, GPS Insight provides SaaS-based fleet management software and complementary solutions for Class 3-6 fleets in the United States and Canada.

Simultaneously, Accel-KKR announced that it is merging GPS Insight ("GPSI") with InSight Mobile Data ("IMD") and Rhino Fleet Tracking ("Rhino"), two existing Accel-KKR portfolio companies focused on fleet management, field services and GPS tracking. Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight, will continue in his leadership role as CEO of the combined businesses.

"Fleet owners continue to grapple with the need to optimize investments in their people and their fleet while providing a high level of customer service and ensuring driver safety and compliance," said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight and the CEO of the combined businesses. "The GPS Insight platform is bringing exciting changes to the industry such as video telematics, tighter integration to field service management and advanced analytics that transform what fleet management software is capable of doing. Partnering with an experienced software investor like Accel-KKR and combining forces with IMD and Rhino will give our company a broader platform to capitalize on these trends and give our customers new tools to manage their businesses more efficiently and save them money."

The global fleet management market is poised to reach $34 billion, according to industry studies. Together, GPS Insight, IMD and Rhino serve over 11,000 accounts spanning more than 30 industries and over 225,000 vehicles. Customers from national enterprise accounts, government entities, energy, utilities to small field services teams rely on GPSI, IMD and Rhino for a wide range of mission-critical tasks including GPS tracking, fleet utilization, scheduling and dispatching, and driver safety and compliance. Broader adoption of technologies such as 5G, and connected devices coupled with an increased need for operational productivity, have driven customer demand for single-suite technology platforms with highly extensible solutions for any size of fleet.

"We are thrilled to bring these businesses together with a unified vision of what the next best-in-class leader in fleet management can deliver in the marketplace," said Dean Jacobson, Managing Director of Accel-KKR. "Fleet, field, cameras, analytics: these are all converging to provide actionable insights and deliver significant value to customers. We believe the platform comprising GPSI, IMD and Rhino will be poised to be a powerful, single-point solution leader in the industry."

"The combined businesses have the right scale, talent and resources to capitalize on a key industry inflection point – be it through organic growth and strategic acquisitions," said Phil Cunningham, Operating Executive at Accel-KKR. "We look forward to working closely with the leaders and teams of all three businesses in the coming weeks and months to build the market-leading platform that brings together the best in fleet management and field services management."

"The merger with GPS Insight accelerates a number of initiatives that would have taken great effort and time to achieve if pursued organically, and I am convinced that the combined company is poised for success," said Steven Van Ooyen, CEO of both Rhino and IMD.

DC Advisory served as financial advisor to GPS Insight.

About GPS Insight:

GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab smart cameras, field service management, and compliance solutions.

About InSight Mobile Data:

InSight Mobile Data develops innovative, flexible fleet management, asset tracking and mobility solutions that provide real-time visibility into the mobile work environment. Our solutions deliver the ability to capture, analyze and integrate business-critical data from ALL mobile resources – vehicles, equipment and mobile employees – through one fully configurable and user-friendly platform. Visit insightmobiledata.com for more.

About Rhino Fleet Tracking:

Rhino Fleet Tracking provides intuitive fleet tracking service to all sizes of commercial business throughout the United States and abroad. Rhino Fleet Tracking's services allow business fleets to capture very quick returns on investment through labor and fuel savings, gains in operational efficiency, and theft recovery. Service offerings include solutions for vehicle, trailer, and equipment tracking via cloud-based mobile and desktop applications. For more, visit rhinofleettracking.com.

About Accel-KKR:

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $10 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. In 2019 and 2020, Inc. named Accel-KKR to "PE 50 – The Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs", its annual list of founder-friendly private equity firms. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with offices in Atlanta and London. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

Contact: Todd Fogarty

Kekst CNC

[email protected]

212-521-4854

SOURCE Accel-KKR