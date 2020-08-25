Accel Lifestyle Founder Megan Eddings and World-Famous Designer Mark Zunino Celebrate Collaboration by Giving Back to Charities

During the virtual event, which will be held live on Instagram August 26th, these dynamic personalities will sit down with each other for an intimate chat covering topics including what it's like designing for A-list celebrities to what it took to successfully pivot a business during the pandemic. Following the event Eddings and Zunino will open an online auction for two one-of-a-kind Prema® Anti-Bacterial Face Masks that Eddings designed and Zunino himself customized. The proceeds from each mask will go to a charity of each designer's choice.

Zunino said the proceeds from the black Prema® Anti-Bacterial Face Mask with crystal-encrusted cherries will benefit the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation .

"Pancreatic cancer was not only devastating for my father but my entire family as well. From the onset, the disease moves so quickly families literally have no time to process the event," Zunino said. "My hope is that we will one day eradicate this scourge so no family has to experience this horrible disease."

Eddings said the proceeds from the white Prema® Anti-Bacterial Face Mask with red, white and blue stars will go to the American Council of the Blind .

"Fifteen years ago, I met the sweetest woman, Bernice Klepac, who had been legally blind since birth. I quickly became amazed with everything she could do even though she was blind. Her socks always matched, she always knew when her hamburger was done (by the sound of the sizzle) and she had a profound joy for life and bringing joy to everyone," said Eddings, who has been a member of the Houston Council of the Blind for the last 15 years. "My eyes have been opened and my heart has been touched by this extraordinary community. Bernice and the entire Council of the Blind have made me appreciate the blessings I have and I will forever be grateful for the joy they bring to my life."

"Meet the Makers: Fashion's Finest" live event will take place on Accel Lifestyle's Instagram page August 26th at 8 p.m EST/5 p.m. PST. Bids for the masks will be accepted for 24 hours after the event's conclusion on both Accel's Instagram and Facebook.

About Prema®

Prema® fabric was developed by Eddings. It uses a proprietary blend of silver-poly fibers woven with Supima®, the finest cotton in the world. It has undergone years of development and testing - focusing primarily on Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria. Even after 100 washes, tests have shown a 99.38% reduction rate of Staphylococcus aureus and a colony reduction rate of 97.44% of Klebsiella pneumoniae.

While initially intended to be a non-stink fabric for athletic wear, Eddings' creation - due to its antimicrobial properties - has proven to be popular with cancer patients and others with compromised immune systems. Now, in the wake of the pandemic, Accel Lifestyle has sold over 400,000 Adult Prema® Anti-Bacterial Face Masks, including to the US Navy, Navy SEALs, Marines, hospitals, universities, and nursing homes. Inquiries about large or custom orders can be made to [email protected] .

Connect With Us: Online | @accellifestyle on Instagram | #iaccel | Facebook

About Accel Lifestyle:

Started by a creative chemist, Accel Lifestyle is the first ethical activewear brand for people who sweat and want to smell fresh. Combining proprietary science, fashionable fitness apparel for women and men, and an ethical supply chain, Accel Lifestyle is creating a movement for positive change. Accel Lifestyle's mission is to empower people and inspire them to "Accel"erate their lives by promoting confidence, making healthy choices and helping others.

About Mark Zunino:

Mark Zunino is recognized as one of Beverly Hills' leading fashion designers for Hollywood A-list celebrities and the global social elite. He is internationally known for his ability to accentuate a woman's best features through detailed construction and design. His designs are sophisticated and feminine, putting a fresh twist on modern elegance with a progressive edge.

For more information, contact:

Kimberly Poland

Poland Media Group

401.743.7272

[email protected]

SOURCE Accel Lifestyle