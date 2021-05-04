Accel Robotics Launches Autonomous 'Valet Market' Store With Last Step™ Delivery in San Diego

"Valet Market signals a new era in modern convenience that offers community residents 24/7 access to autonomous shopping while serving as a distribution hub for the larger community," said Brandon Maseda, CEO and co-founder of Accel Robotics. "We're enabling a grab-and-go store of the future for a fast, hyper-local shopping experience, all while setting a new standard of service with our Last Step delivery offering."

Valet Market is a new way for consumers to shop for everyday items. They simply download the app and use their phone to check in to the store. Once inside, shoppers can select desired items and walk out without having to wait in line to check out. Advanced technologies including computer vision, shelf-level sensors and artificial intelligence automatically track products as shoppers remove them from the shelves. When exiting the store, a receipt will be delivered promptly to the shopper's mobile device, eliminating the wasted time and hassle of traditional or self-checkout.

Last Step, a proprietary delivery solution from Accel Robotics, will provide residents at Vantage Pointe with the added convenience of having items delivered directly to their door in addition to 24/7 access to in-store shopping.

"We're experiencing incredible momentum around delivering autonomous shopping solutions for enterprise customers across the retail sector," Maseda continued. "With Valet Market, we have the opportunity to showcase our next-generation, contactless shopping experience directly to consumers while providing our real estate partners with a cutting-edge, innovative tenant amenity."

In addition to Valet Market, Accel Robotics will be announcing partnerships with leading U.S. brands and entities, including universities, sports venues, military bases, convenience stores, pharmacies, and fuel stations.

About Accel Robotics

Accel Robotics, www.accelrobotics.com , is helping to shape the communities of tomorrow - delivering a distributed commerce model that brings 24/7 autonomous markets closer to where customers live, work, travel, and play. Accel Robotics enables checkout-free shopping experiences across existing and emerging store formats with its patented camera-based AI system, allowing any shopper to enter a store, pick the items they want, then walk out, receiving a receipt via text or app notification.

SOURCE Accel Robotics

Related Links

https://www.accelrobotics.com

