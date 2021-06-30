Accel Robotics' 'Valet Market' Operates Successful Autonomous and Delivery Amenity in Luxury San Diego Apartment Building

Over two thirds of the building's 679 units have downloaded the Valet Market app within the first two weeks, allowing the residents to seamlessly shop and order necessities 24 hours a day. In-store shoppers are conveniently accessing the everyday convenience items, and locally-sourced produce, baked goods, coffee and dairy now made available through the shared pantry. The app—available over the last few days to any shopper in the area—has already been downloaded over a thousand times.

"From the very beginning, we set out to shape the communities of tomorrow through evolved retail solutions," said Brandon Maseda, CEO and co-founder of Accel Robotics. "The success of Valet Market as a novel, autonomous store format where shoppers no longer need to wait in line or use cumbersome self-checkout is a great example of how real estate developers can meet the needs of modern consumers."

Accel Robotics is a leading startup for autonomous retail solutions powered by computer vision and artificial intelligence. Valet Market is just one of many new retail formats the company currently has in operation or in development globally, which span everything from walk-up micro-stores to full market build-outs. This seamless, autonomous commerce platform is built on a deep understanding of consumer behavior and made possible by advanced technologies developed by Accel Robotics, including shelf-level sensors, to track products in real-time as they are removed from shelves.

In the coming months, Accel Robotics will have opened 10 autonomously-powered retail experiences. These formats include additional installations of its company owned brand, Valet Market, in addition to new formats with established retailers, restaurants, fuel stations and similar entities. Learn more about Accel Robotics at www.accelrobotics.com .

The Valet Market app is available today in the App Store and Google Play . More information about Valet Market may be found at www.valetmarket.com .

About Accel Robotics

Accel Robotics is helping to shape the communities of tomorrow—delivering a distributed commerce model that brings 24/7 autonomous markets closer to where customers live, work, travel, and play. Accel Robotics enables checkout-free shopping experiences across existing and emerging store formats with its patented camera-based AI system, allowing any shopper to enter a store, pick the items they want, then walk out, receiving a receipt via text or app notification. For more information, visit www.accelrobotics.com .

