Accela Acquires OpenCounter to Transform Permitting and Licensing Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, is excited to announce the acquisition of OpenCounter, a pioneer in streamlining permitting and licensing processes. This strategic move aims to deliver an intuitive, step-by-step guide for residents, businesses, and event organizers seeking licenses or permits from their city, county, or state.

Accela

OpenCounter's user-friendly interface simplifies the application process by helping individuals determine the necessary permits and licenses, complete the required steps, and receive cost estimates, all without needing to visit government offices. This acquisition aligns with Accela's mission to enhance civic engagement and operational efficiency by providing modern, user-friendly solutions.

"Integrating OpenCounter's technology with Accela's comprehensive platform will revolutionize how citizens and businesses interact with government services," said Noam Reininger, Accela's CEO. "We are committed to making the licensing and permitting process as intuitive and efficient as possible."

Linh Vuong, Product Director at OpenCounter, added, "OpenCounter has primarily focused on the applicant experience, understanding that the permitting process starts when someone has an idea and not when they submit their first application. Having worked alongside Accela for many years, the OpenCounter team is excited to combine strengths with this partnership, and thrilled for the opportunities we'll have to bring a comprehensive and user-friendly permitting solution to cities, counties and states across the country."

Accela's expanded capabilities will empower local governments to better serve their communities, reduce administrative burdens, and improve overall satisfaction. This acquisition marks a significant step towards a more connected and responsive government.

For more information, please visit Accela's blog and OpenCounter's website.

