Accela® Announces 2025 Regional User Groups to Connect Government Agencies Nationwide

Following the success of this year's events, Accela® is expanding its Regional User Groups in 2025 to foster connections and further strengthen its partnerships with public sector professionals across the country.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, a leading provider of cloud solutions for government agencies, is excited to announce the continuation of its highly successful Regional User Group Program for 2025. Building on the momentum of this year's gatherings, which saw over 850 attendees from more than 240 government agencies, the upcoming events will take place from January to May 2025 across ten key regions.

"Our regional events are designed to create valuable opportunities for our customers to connect, share insights, and strengthen relationships," said Noam Reininger, Chief Executive Officer at Accela. "From California to Florida, the 2024 events allowed attendees to exchange knowledge, provide product feedback, and foster a sense of community — a mission we are proud to carry forward in 2025."

With almost 100% of 2024 attendees indicating they would recommend the User Groups to others, Accela's regional events have become essential for government professionals looking to connect, learn, and collaborate with Accela on solutions that drive innovation in the public sector.

The 2025 Accela Regional User Groups will be held in the following regions:

Northern California

Southern California

Pacific Northwest

Arizona

Rocky Mountain

Southwest

Southeast

Northeast

Midwest

For more information about the complimentary program and registration by region, please visit: Registration Link

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for Accela partner organizations that want to engage with government agencies at the forefront of digital transformation. For sponsorship details, please contact [email protected].

About Accela:

Accela® is one of the leading providers of cloud-based software solutions, empowering local and state governments to drive efficiency and modernization. Accela offers both a configurable platform and out-of-the-box civic applications for core processes including, but not limited to, permitting, licensing, and code enforcement. Accela assists agencies in streamlining workflows, reducing manual tasks, and improving service delivery. With a commitment to end-to-end support, Accela is a trusted partner to over 600 agencies and jurisdictions worldwide.

