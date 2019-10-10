Accela Announces Annual Trendsetter Awards For Leading Government Innovators at Accelarate 2019 In Denver

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions for government, wrapped up Accelarate this week, its annual customer conference, which featured insights from civic and technology leaders in govtech and the announcement of Accela's Trendsetter Awards recognizing public sector innovators. The conference provided a space for the event's nearly 900 attendees to learn from one another and collaborate on cutting-edge solutions to drive progress and solve today's most pressing civic problems.

The theme of this year's conference was "Government elevated," focusing on the ways governments are leveraging technology to improve digital service delivery and raise the bar on citizen engagement and community outcomes. The conference's keynote speakers included Karen Freeman-Wilson, the Mayor of Gary, Indiana and President of the National League of Cities; Dana Barnes, Vice President of State and Local Government at Microsoft; and Accela CEO Gary Kovacs. Alison Levine, the first American Everest Expedition Team Captain, delivered the keynote for the Gala Awards Dinner on Tuesday, October 8.

"Governments are facing a myriad of challenges right now, but we're seeing leaders across the country rise to the occasion and go above and beyond in making a positive impact," said Jonathon Knight, Accela's Chief Customer Officer. "Through embracing and harnessing technology, this year's Trendsetter Award winners are redefining the relationship between citizens and government. Accela is proud to be co-creating the future with them."

Digital transformation is accelerating across the public sector. To keep pace with today's growing challenges and rapidly shifting citizen demand, governments are increasingly turning to purpose-built cloud technologies to increase efficiency of operations, reduce costs, and build trust with citizens. In 2018, 80 percent of Accela's newly-added customers purchased their software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and 66 percent of all Accela customers are now in the cloud.

To close the conference, Accela announced the winners of this year's "Trendsetter Awards," which highlight agencies and individuals who are leveraging technology to re-imagine citizen experience and create thriving communities. Accela was pleased to acknowledge the Trendsetters below.

A full list of the Trendsetter Awards winners are below.

Agency winners

Citizen Experience, Town of Queen Creek, AZ—Recognizing an agency that has radically improved the delivery of government services to its citizens by creating a consumer-like, citizen-friendly online experience to process requests, protect residents, identify problems and resolve issues rapidly.

Emerging Regulation, City of Seattle, WA—Recognizing an agency that has embraced the challenge of new and emerging regulations, while promoting innovation within its community to encourage economic growth.

Digital Service Transformation, Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, TN—Recognizing an agency that has revolutionized complex processes through automation within a digital environment to improve efficiencies and allow for a proactive approach in the way it serves its citizens.

Next Gen Economic Development, City Of Charlotte, NC—Recognizing a high performing agency that has improved the experience for requesting and obtaining business and occupational licenses, helping grow the economic development within its community.

Government in the Cloud, State of Michigan LARA (Licensing and Regulatory Affairs), MI—Recognizing an agency that has transformed from on premises to SaaS to serve its citizens through the cloud by delivering added resources and services to residents with increased accessibility at an accelerated rate.

Government Elevated, City of Tacoma—Recognizing a government agency who is elevating their community, people and services to new heights by raising the bar in how they do business to become more connected, efficient and responsive for the citizens they serve.

Individual Winners

Civic Hero: Building Communities Claire Jubb, Community Development Director, Charlotte County, FL

Recognizing a government professional who has effectively leveraged Accela's Building, Planning and/or Service Request Management solution to grow their community by implementing innovative efficiencies within their day-to-day functions of reviewing, processing and approving citizen requests.

Civic Hero: Growing Businesses Domenic Vaiana, Deputy Director of Operations, City and County of Denver, CO

Recognizing a government professional who has effectively leveraged Accela's Business Licensing, Occupational Licensing, Alcoholic Beverage Control and/or Cannabis Regulation solution to help businesses maneuver the complexities of becoming compliant quickly and efficiently.

Civic Hero: Protecting Citizens Anthony Sanders, Captain, City of Oakland, CA Fire Dept.

Recognizing a government professional who has effectively leveraged Accela's Public Safety and/or Environmental Health solution to protect the public health and safety of its citizens, while creating a high-demand place to live and do business.

