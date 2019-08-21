Accela Announces Fourth Quarter Strategic Growth to Empower Cities and States to Meet Emerging Regulatory Challenges

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced continued momentum in driving the next wave of government innovation with new customers, new partnerships, and an expansion of its industry-leading SaaS offerings. Brampton, ON, Coweta County, GA, Louisville Jefferson County Metro Government, Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, Nevada Taxicab Authority, Village of Pinehurst, NC, Winston-Salem, NC, and Winter Park, CO, are some of the latest municipalities selecting Accela solutions to improve the delivery of vital public services and better meet shifting citizen expectations.

"As the government regulatory and technology landscape continues to evolve, having the right tools to safely and effectively serve citizens has never been more important," said Dennis Michalis, CRO of Accela. "Accela's growth this quarter signifies our commitment to building market-leading solutions in partnership with our community of customers and other industry leaders to better respond to community needs, reduce costs, and increase efficiency of operations."

Louisville, Kentucky is one of the cities leading the transformation of the modern relationship between citizens and government. In Q4, the Louisville Jefferson County Metro Government launched a project in partnership with Accela to enhance government services. The new Louisville Metro Business Portal allows businesses to submit licenses, permits, and applications online to increase transparency and efficiency, while the Metro311 Online Reporting Portal and Mobile App makes citizen service requests easier.

"Louisville Metro Government is in the service business, and the launch of this new system means our customers -- residents and businesses -- will have quicker, easier, and better interactions with our services," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "As a city that celebrates innovation, we're excited to provide technology that can deliver the services residents need."

In Monterey, California, Departmental Information Systems Manager Jackson Dy said moving to Accela's SaaS technology will help the county better adapt to the changing needs of the community.

"Keeping up with today's challenges requires the right tools," said Dy. "Moving to SaaS will help us reduce infrastructure costs, increase efficiency, and streamline complex planning and permitting processes. We're proud to work with Accela to provide the most modern services to our community."

By 2022, 78 percent of government entities will be predominantly buying SaaS for government to focus resources on more directly serving their citizens, a Bain Consulting study found. In 2018, 80 percent of Accela's newly-added customers purchased their cloud solutions, and 66 percent of all Accela customers are now in the cloud. The company has continued to expand its line of SaaS applications focused on helping agencies meet challenges in emerging regulatory spaces. Accela added a new Hemp Licensing Solution to its suite of industry-leading cannabis regulation tools to help agencies streamline the complex hemp regulatory process, ensure compliance with new federal standards, and meet unprecedented market demand . The Accela Civic Application for Short-Term Rental Registration is now live in more than a dozen cities -- helping agencies easily regulate transactions made through companies like Airbnb and VRBO. Oklahoma City and Weston, Florida are the most recent customers to join Denver -- the first city to implement an online registration process.

Accela appointed software industry veteran Renato Mascardo as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to drive the company's engineering, cloud and IT operations. Renato brings more than 20 years of experience leading technology organizations and has extensive experience taking enterprise, consumer and government products to market, including widely used cloud platforms, commerce and mobile products. Most recently, he served as CTO at Recurly and has led technology teams for Silicon Valley tech companies including Rosetta Stone, Atari, Digital Globe, and Hewlett-Packard.

Other major Q4 milestones strengthening Accela's market leadership include:

