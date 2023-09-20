Accela Announces Record Number of Registrations for Annual Government Technology Conference Featuring Industry-Leading Speakers and Sponsors

Govtech leader's customer and education event will highlight the technologies, partnerships and people elevating govtech's purpose to empower and create great communities

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations, today announced nearly 1,000 state and local government staff and technology leaders are registered to attend its upcoming annual conference, Accelarate , taking place September 24-27, 2023, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The conference will feature keynote presentations from industry thought leaders, including Dan Tangherlini, managing director of Emerson Collective and a member of the US Postal Service Board of Governors, and Clarence Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities. CSG Forte is this year's conference Title Sponsor.

The 2023 event theme, "Connected in Purpose," represents the conference being a dynamic, interactive platform to showcase the people, partnerships and technologies that are driving the govtech industry's future. It also highlights the power of Accela to connect multiple solutions and government departments on a single platform to best elevate resident experiences. The in-person conference celebrates the purposeful work that civil servants do every day to help build thriving, resilient communities.

"State, county and city governments are at a watershed moment to digitize essential services. We're humbled to gather government and technology leaders at our nation's capital to continue developing the best strategies for championing the purpose of civil service," said Heidi Lorenzen, Accela's senior vice president of marketing. "Accelarate provides state and local leaders with an irreplaceable network, as well as an actionable understanding, of how to use Accela's tools to simplify delivery of critical resident services, combat staff shortages and build trust."

More than 90 Inspiring and Informational Breakout Sessions

Accelarate will offer more than 90 breakout sessions and training led by Accela product experts, customers and partners. The sessions allow attendees to delve into mission-critical best practices, product offerings, case studies and integration or implementation walkthroughs to optimize organizational improvements. Topics range from disaster response to journey mapping, iPaaS and plan reviews, the future of AI, as well as customer-led conversations on GIS, solar permitting, SaaS migrations and more. A full schedule of all keynote and breakout sessions is available on the event website .

The Accela Experience Center and Partner Ecosystem

The Accela Experience Center is a one-stop space that will allow attendees to learn about Accela's product and service offerings, engage in 1:1 meetings with product and support teams, network with Accela partners, view solution demos and get the latest on AccelaU learning opportunities.

General Session Presentations Focus on Emerging Technologies

The event agenda includes customer use cases and insights into how the latest emerging technologies, such as generative AI, are connecting agencies to build more purpose-driven communities. Attendees will learn how they can leverage today's cutting edge technology to enhance their jurisdiction's analytical capabilities, streamline planning and regulatory reviews, and more.

Some of the AI-specific content at the conference includes:

Monday, September 25

General Session ( 8:30-10:45 AM ET ) - See Accela's AI proofs of concept project prototypes, using AI for inspections, service requests, and understanding regulations

- See Accela's AI proofs of concept project prototypes, using AI for inspections, service requests, and understanding regulations Workshop: Future Possibilities for Leveraging AI Technologies in Accela ( 11:00 AM ET ) - All attendees will receive baseline training on AI then be invited to workshop additional ideas

- All attendees will receive baseline training on AI then be invited to workshop additional ideas The Future of AI in Government: A Discussion with Microsoft ( 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM ET ) - Learn how AI can be applied to your daily lives increasing automation, accuracy, and advancing the user experience with technology

- Learn how AI can be applied to your daily lives increasing automation, accuracy, and advancing the user experience with technology Best Practices in Creating AI-Driven Analytics Dashboards in Accela ( 4:00 PM ET ) - Using AI to enhance your dashboards and gain more insights using learnings from Oakland, CA

Tuesday, September 26

Early AI in Practice - Panel of Accela Customers ( 2:00 PM ET ) – Learn about how your colleagues in neighboring jurisdictions are setting policy, training, and tools for their staff

– Learn about how your colleagues in neighboring jurisdictions are setting policy, training, and tools for their staff Unleashing the Power of AI in Plan Review: A Collaboration with ePermitHub and CodeComply.Ai ( 3:00 PM ET ) – With Accela's partner network, see how they've used AI to tag items that do not comply with ICC or NFPA Codes and Standards

Honoring Accela Customers

The Accela Trendsetter Awards luncheon will take place on Tuesday, September 26, and will recognize innovative government agencies and individuals harnessing new technologies, digital strategies and other modernization methods to deliver excellence in their communities.

This year's customer appreciation evening event, Accelabration! , will also be held Tuesday, September 26, and will recognize Accela's valuable customers and partnership. The evening will be hosted in a resort ballroom situated along the Potomac River and feature dinner and dessert, live music, silent disco, entertainment and more.

Sponsors

Accela appreciates the support of its Accelarate 2023 sponsors. CSG Forte is the conference Title Sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, and the Platinum-level Sponsor is Velosimo. Gold Sponsors include Avocette, Avolve Software, Byrne Software Technologies, Selectron, RedMark and Visionary Integration Professionals; Silver Sponsors are CanAm, CityGovApp, ePermitHub and SEP Technology Consulting; and Bronze Sponsors are ePlanSoft, ETech Consulting, Gray Quarter, TruePoint Solutions, Vision33 and Vuspex. Ancillary sponsors include Carahsoft, Granicus and IK Consulting. Conference attendees can connect with all exhibiting sponsors in the Accela Experience Center.

To learn more about Accelarate, please visit this link .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 300 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a four-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Contact: Courtney Bonness, (317) 946-6389, [email protected]

SOURCE Accela