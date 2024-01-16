Accela Appoints Noam Reininger as New CEO to Drive Next Phase of Innovation

Accela

16 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of governments, is proud to announce Noam Reininger as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of experience in technology and information services, Reininger's appointment signals a renewed commitment to innovation and customer-focused product development at Accela. 

"Noam's impressive background in successfully leading and scaling technology initiatives makes him an ideal choice to steer Accela towards future growth," said Jon Nuger, Managing Director, Berkshire Partners.

"Under Reininger's leadership, Accela is poised to further its vision of helping governments build thriving communities through technology that is both powerful and accessible," said Jason Brein, Partner, Francisco Partners.

Reininger's career is marked by his versatility in both start-ups and large organizations, with a focus on creating and marketing products for diverse customers, including governments, enterprises, and small businesses. His ability to understand and adapt to new industries, combined with his operational expertise in managing product lifecycles, positions Accela to enhance its offerings and expand its market reach.  His experience in building transformative technology solutions for local and state governments is especially relevant to Accela's customer base. Reininger has held leadership or senior management positions at ServiceChannel, Gordian, Dell, and Dun & Bradstreet and he was a co-founder of SalesVu.

"I'm excited to join Accela at a time of remarkable opportunity," said Reininger. "My goal is to leverage my experience in product innovation to further strengthen Accela's portfolio, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers with cutting-edge solutions."
 
Reininger is set to succeed Gary Kovacs, who is retiring after a successful five-year tenure with Accela. During Kovacs' tenure, Accela transformed from a collection of isolated point solutions into a cohesive, cloud-based platform. This strategic decision streamlined operations, offering seamless connectivity for government departments, a convenient one-stop hub for residents and businesses, and more efficient data sharing across jurisdictions. As a result of these changes, Accela gained a competitive edge in the govtech industry, which translated into high customer satisfaction and substantial growth. 

In September 2023, Accela announced that it received a strategic growth investment from Francisco PartnersBerkshire Partners remains a significant investor with an equal equity holding in Accela.

About Accela
Accela provides market-leading cloud-based solutions that enable governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses, and protect citizens. With over 600 jurisdictions worldwide, Accela's products manage critical tasks efficiently and effectively. For more information about Accela and its services, please visit www.accela.com.

About Berkshire Partners
Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity. The firm's private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across technology & communications, consumer, digital infrastructure, healthcare, and services & industrials. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. The firm's public equity group, Stockbridge, founded in 2007, manages a concentrated portfolio seeking attractive long-term investments. For additional information, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

About Francisco Partners
Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch nearly 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

Media Contacts: 

For Accela
Gabe Graham
[email protected]

For Berkshire Partners:
Greg Winter
[email protected]
617-316-6260

For Francisco Partners:
Whit Clay / Sarah Braunstein
[email protected] / [email protected]

