Accela Brings Power of the Cloud to Australia and New Zealand with General Availability of Expanded Civic Platform SaaS Offerings

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela® , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for state and local government, today announced the general availability of expanded SaaS offerings, including its Accela Civic Platform, in Australia and New Zealand. In addition to unveiling these expanded offerings, Accela also announced that it has completed its first cloud migration in the region with a local government agency in New Zealand.

Australia and New Zealand's governments both have directed government departments to adopt a cloud-first approach to tech solutions. With the COVID-19 pandemic prompting several quarantines in the region, departments are accelerating efforts to modernize processes and preserve essential services, making cloud-based solutions more important than ever.

"Accela's expertise in serving governments globally and adapting to complex environments make it the perfect solution for departments in Australia and New Zealand, especially now that digital transformation has now become a key focus area," said Khaled Jaouni, managing director of international operations at Accela. "With Accela's decades of experience working exclusively with governments, our software has regulatory and governance best practices built in. These benefits can now be reaped more quickly than ever on our new cloud platform, speeding the delivery of digital services and experiences at this critical time."

Through its recently completed cloud migration, a local government agency in New Zealand is now the first Accela customer on its cloud-based platform in the region. Beyond this first completed cloud migration, Wine Australia and a New Zealand-based emergency service provider plan to join Accela's cloud platform in the coming months. By migrating to the cloud, customers in the region can simplify critical workflows, optimize costs and accelerate digitization.

Accela maintains 99.9% uptime, regularly exceeding 99.95%, and supports standards NIST 800-53 and FISMA compliance, PCI-DSS SAQ-D, as well as holding SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II certification, along with Azure's own 90+ security compliance certifications. By shifting these management responsibilities to Accela and Microsoft, government staff can devote more of their time to other community priorities.

"Australia and New Zealand are in the process of reimagining life and work in a pandemic-impacted world. As both countries' governments have prioritized a cloud-first govtech approach they are well placed to digitize and transform citizen facing services and also to support public servants with a more flexible modern work environment," said Lizelle Hughes, director of SaaS and ISV Partnerships at Microsoft ANZ. "Microsoft is proud to support Accela's Azure-powered platform and to help empower government departments in this region to tap into the performance, resilience and security of trusted cloud."

This announcement builds upon Accela's commitment to bring reliable, seamless and easy-to-use govtech solutions to Australia and New Zealand. Its flexible services allow governments to meet complex requirements for business licensing and permitting processes, as well as support industries essential to driving economic growth such as regulating mineral and petroleum mining operations and supporting environmental agencies that boost the region's eco-tourism sector. Accela last year announced a partnership with DWS , a leading provider of project management services, to enhance customer support services in Australia and New Zealand.

To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses, and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as a 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, [email protected]

SOURCE Accela

Related Links

www.accela.com

