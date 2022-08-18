Accela Closes Fiscal Year With Double-Digit Growth and Industry-Leading Net Retention as the Most Innovative Governments Step Up Modernization Efforts

In the last quarter, Accela launched its Managed Application Services offering, completed and signed new cloud migrations, and received multiple accolades for powering digital transformation for agencies around the globe

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced that it has closed another fiscal year with double-digit growth in its revenue base. As more government agencies accelerate their digital transformation, Accela continues to lead the govtech industry with strong growth and outstanding retention. This is due to a record-setting year and new offerings, including implementations in some of the largest cities such as New York City, El Paso, and Salt Lake City. During Accela's last fiscal quarter for 2022, ending June 30, Accela accelerated business momentum by launching its new Managed Application Services offering, introduced the Accela Civic Platform and Civic Applications Spring 2022 Release, announced multiple industry accolades, and signed nearly a dozen SaaS customer upgrades.

"Accela's stellar fiscal year demonstrates our expertise and track record in a dynamic govtech market as some of the most innovative and influential governments choose Accela to modernize and expand their usage of the Civic Platform to extend community-enhancing capabilities across departments," said Gary Kovacs, CEO, Accela. "Our net retention grew to 112 percent this fiscal year, and we see that as a reflection of the confidence our government customers have in Accela to help optimize resident engagement. In this next fiscal year, we will remain focused on listening to our customers and delivering the solutions they need to embrace the opportunity of the cloud, address their priorities and advance community goals."

Accela Closes Fiscal Year with New Customers & Go-Lives

Over the past fiscal year, Accela completed a company-high 53 go-lives across eight countries. New go-lives for the quarter included the counties of Hall, Georgia; Pasco, Florida (completed with sCube); and Galveston, Texas (completed with sCube); as well as the cities of Golden, Colorado (completed with Silver Lining Solutions); Portland, Oregon (completed with Byrne Software Technologies); Hartford, Connecticut (completed with Vision33); Los Gatos, California (completed with OpenCities); and Arlington, Virginia.

Accela welcomed several new customers, including the cities of Goodyear, Arizona; Hopkinville, Kentucky; and Hinds, Mississippi. Newly signed environmental health customers included the county of San Bernardino's Department of Public Health and Certified Unified Program Agency (CUPA); Lincoln, Montana; and the county of Suffolk, New York.

This quarter, San Joaquin County, California selected Accela to lead the county's cloud migration and support its efforts to move vital community services online. The county signed a 15-year contract that includes more than $10M in Accela solutions and professional services and selected Accela from 24 companies to lead its cloud migration and digital transformation.

"Our residents want an easy-to-use, consistent and full-service experience from the county, and with Accela's platform, we'll be able to meet these expectations, while also streamlining workflows for staff," said Mark Thomas, CIO at San Joaquin County. "San Joaquin is ready to take the next big step to truly digitizing our government. With Accela we can improve our delivery of critical services now, while also having the flexibility to address future community needs."

Cloud Migration Momentum Continues

Accela experienced a 31% increase in SaaS annual recurring revenue in the last fiscal year. Between April 2022 and June 2022, Accela signed nearly a dozen new SaaS migrations, including New York City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene; New York City's Fire Department; the city and county of Denver, Colorado; cities of El Paso, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Salt Lake City, Utah; Culver City, California; Kingston, Ontario; and Lenexa, Kansas.

These also included the counties of Charlotte, Florida; San Bernardino, California's Department of Public Health and Fire District; Suffolk, New York's Department of Health Services; and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. New SaaS go-lives were completed with the city of Tampa, Florida and state of Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

New Services and Product Offerings Empower Customers to Maximize Investments, Augment Staff

In July, Accela launched its Managed Application Services solution which helps government agencies manage their IT staffing needs with greater flexibility and reliability. The subscription-based offering enables agencies to tap Accela's experts and realize the full benefits of Accela's flexible, unified platform of dozens of pre-built solutions. These services provide Accela customers with day-to-day system administration and proactive optimization.

Accela also announced the availability of its Spring 2022 Software Release in April, which includes significant updates to Accela Mobile, Accela Citizen Access, Accela Civic Platform, Accela Civic Applications and more. These product enhancements increase usability, help agencies to build solutions faster, and maximize agencies' investments in Accela's platform and solutions for the benefit of their communities.

Government agencies have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to use federal funds available through the American Rescue Plan to accelerate their digital transformation. This can be used for leveraging Accela's technology and associated staff augmentation, including Managed Application Services.

Accela and Microsoft Convene CIOs to Advance Govtech's Future

Accela and Microsoft held their second government CIO roundtable in June. The invitation-only virtual gathering brought together technology experts, CIOs, and department leaders, to discuss how to move state and local government into a new era. Moderated by Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer at e.Republic, the discussion emphasized the value in unifying departmental silos with technology for better insights, resident experiences, and operations. The interactive dialogue was initiated by a panel of Former New York City and Atlanta CIO Samir Saini, now industry director, US Critical Infrastructure at Microsoft; former Delaware CIO James Collins, now GM at Microsoft Consulting Services; as well as Tom Nieto, chief operating officer at Accela.

Accela's Expertise and Innovation Recognized by Fast Company, Microsoft

In May, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas 2022 recognized Accela and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory 's collaboration on online solar permitting platform SolarAPP+ . These awards honor products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet.

Accela is, once again, Microsoft's 2022 US Government Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year for providing innovative services based on Microsoft technologies to state and local government customers, and demonstrating thought leadership in the industry. As a Gold Certified Partner in the Microsoft Partner Program , Accela has demonstrated its expertise with Microsoft technologies and a proven ability to meet customers' needs.

Registration Opens for Accela's Annual Govtech Conference

Accelarate , Accela's yearly summit for customers, partners, and industry leaders, is scheduled for October 3-5, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. This year's theme, Govtech Unified, highlights bringing people and technology together to power better government and shares the potential of government as a platform to build stronger communities. To learn more about Accelarate and register, please visit this link .

To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a 2022 Microsoft US Government Partner Award winner for its excellence in innovation, a recipient of the 2022 World Changing Ideas award by Fast Company and recognized on the 2022 GovTech 100. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

