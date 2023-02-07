Accela Leads Government Digitization With Significant Quarter-Over-Quarter Growth, 110+ Percent Customer Retention, and National Award Recognition

Govtech leader experienced a 17 percent increase in annual recurring revenue, and announced product enhancements and an expanded partnership in response to growing agency demand for modern software solutions

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations, today announced it closed the second quarter of its fiscal year 2023 with significant momentum, including sustained growth with a 17 percent increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Net retention increased again and sits well above 110 percent, demonstrating how agencies are expanding their partnership with Accela. Additionally, Accela announced multiple new customers and go-lives, industry partnership, product enhancements and recognition from top national award competitions including the Inc. Best In Business Award.

"Government IT leaders are rapidly reimagining their roles and operations to meet urgent demands for more unified resident experiences, simpler-to-manage tech stacks, and better economic development support," said Gary Kovacs, CEO of Accela. "Accela's built-for-government cloud technology has become essential to modern government operations. It uniquely delivers both the speed of implementation of off-the-shelf solutions as well as the extensibility, security and configurability of a robust platform. Our team is thrilled about our continued business momentum and record growth, but we're most excited about the trust agencies put in us."

Clark County, NV & Butte County, CA lead new agency partnerships, go-lives and selections

Accela announced several significant partnerships this quarter, including signing a multi-year, $7 million contract with Clark County , NV to modernize all business licensing, alcohol beverage control, short-term rentals, gaming, auditing and cannabis services. This partnership expansion builds upon the county's existing work with Accela to usher continued growth for a variety of industries in one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in America.

"Accela's dynamic licensing platform came at an inflection point for Clark County. We needed a licensing platform that could match the growth of various budding industries, and Accela has met the challenge," said Vincent Queano, department director at Clark County. "As we continue to deepen our partnership with Accela, we look forward to utilizing its flexible array of cloud-based services to meet today's demands and what's to come."

Butte County , CA also chose Accela to lead its cloud migration and digital transformation with a $1.3 million, five year contract. The govtech leader's cloud permitting and licensing solutions will increase the resident experience and improve county functions to build a more resilient community, especially as the community rebuilds after the devastating Camp Fire.

Professional Services go-lives included Tennessee Department of Transportation; Clark County, NV; Atlantic County, NJ; and Hall County, GA (with Byrne Software Technologies). Additionally, Accela partner-led go-lives this quarter included Kuwait Ministry of Finance; Butte County, CA and Stanislaus County, CA (with SEP Technology Consulting); Hartford, CT (with Vision33); Atlantic County, NJ (with [s]Cube); Taos County, NM and University of California, Davis, Medical Center (with Avocette); St. Cloud, MN and Brownsville, TX (with Byrne Software Technologies).

Los Angeles County Fire CUPA (in partnership with Accela Professional Services) and Northeast Tri County Health District (in partnership with [s]Cube) selected Accela's cloud-based services for their environmental health upgrades. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship-Jordan also underwent a product upgrade.

Fall 2022 Release enhancements boost Accela Civic Platform solutions

Accela's Fall 2022 Release featured significant enhancements to Accela Civic Platform, Accela Citizen Access, Accela Mobile and the Civic Application for Environmental Health. Accela also unveiled version 22.2 of the Civic Platform version to enhance usability and increase security.

Agencies maximize investments through Accela's comprehensive partner network

Accela strengthened its powerful partnership network with the addition of fellow industry leader myTechs . Agencies can now easily integrate myTech's cost-effective IT support and services into Accela solutions. This partnership allows for a seamless experience, making it easier for government agencies to access all their technology needs in a single platform.

Accela customers Santa Rosa, CA, Plantation, FL, Osceola County, FL, Fairfax County, VA, Pinellas County, FL, and Hall County, GA tapped into Accela's partner ecosystem and added new plan review features by adopting ePermitHub 's Digital Plan Room.

Accela's SaaS solutions recognized with multiple awards

Accela closed 2022 with three significant award wins, including the Inc. Best in Business Award in the Software as a Service (SaaS category). This award celebrates leading companies making the biggest impact on their communities, their industries, the environment and society as a whole. Accela was recognized for its role in leading government digital transformation to streamline essential resident services and focus on key municipal priorities.

Accela also won an Overall SaaS Award from the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards for IT management and operations. The award recognizes how Accela's product updates from the past 18 months improved the resident experience, leading to greater impact and governments' ability to meet key goals.

In partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Accela was selected as finalist for the Ragan and PR Daily Media Relations Award for its media relations campaign on solar permitting platform SolarAPP+ (Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus). SolarAPP+ launched in April 2022, and ongoing media relations promoted awareness of the govtech tool designed to expedite permitting processes for solar power.

