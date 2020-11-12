Accela Migrates Over 200 Data Center Customers to Microsoft Azure to Accelerate Digital Transformation

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced it successfully completed over 200 customer migrations from Accela's data center-hosted solution to its SaaS infrastructure powered by Microsoft Azure, completing the project within just nine months. This move consolidates hosting previously spread across data centers and technologies and provides Accela the scalable foundation needed to dynamically respond to rapidly increasing demand for its cloud offering.

Accela's flexible and secure cloud solutions offer agencies a wide variety of benefits by centrally hosting and maintaining all infrastructure and application software. Coupled with Accela's Civic Applications, the offering decreases deployment time and risk, reduces the need for ongoing maintenance and upgrade resourcing, and provides agencies the ability to rapidly react to and support their changing regulatory landscapes. Importantly, the cloud offering shifts the burden of hardware and application management to Accela, allowing agencies to apply their limited resources toward other activities including digital transformation initiatives that improve interactions and engagement with their constituents.

"The pace of cloud adoption among government agencies has been rapidly increasing and this year's unprecedented circumstances have accelerated that evolution. Now more than ever, agencies are turning to the cloud to build more resilient and connected governments. What was once a 'nice to have' has quickly become a necessity to adapt to fast-changing events and better respond to citizen needs," said Troy Coggiola, Chief Product Officer at Accela. "With cloud adoption only continuing to increase among governments of every size, it was important for Accela to choose a cloud provider as dedicated to facilitating government digital transformation as Accela is. Azure provides Accela with scalable, secure SaaS infrastructure capable of managing the resiliency, performance, and growth needs of our state and local customers."

"Accela's latest milestone will empower cities and states across the country to provide vital citizen services remotely, pivot quickly in response to changing environments, and prepare for what comes next," said John Bunn, General Manager for the SLG Specialist Team Unit at Microsoft. "We're looking forward to continuing to build on our longstanding relationship with Accela, which has brought together the right team, technology, and partners to drive much-needed impact."

The migration of Accela's SaaS customers from data center hosting to Azure is an important milestone in helping all agencies more quickly and easily harness the power of the cloud. In parallel, Accela also launched its SaaS upgrade program in June to provide a cost-effective path for agencies of all sizes to bolster resiliency, scalability, and efficiency. The program helps agencies transition from on-premises installations to its flexible, built-for-government Civic Platform® powered by Azure. Accela is dedicated to providing agencies with innovative ways to migrate to the cloud regardless of where they are on that journey.

Today's announcement builds upon Accela's commitment to delivering modern digital tools to help build thriving communities, now and in the future. Accela's software, which enables governments to leverage spatial data and cloud analytics to inform crucial and timely decisions through collaborations with Microsoft and Esri, recently received a 2020 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award for solution innovation to help agencies drive digital transformation to meet these unprecedented times. Accela recently partnered with OpenCities to release its new Premium Citizen Experience , which is designed to give governments a no-code means to create an engaging digital front door for vital citizen services. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Journal. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Media Contact: Kate Helete, [email protected]

SOURCE Accela

Related Links

http://www.accela.com

