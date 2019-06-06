Accela Partners with cloudPWR's AIRLIFT Register to Increase Data Privacy for Cannabis Patients

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced a partnership with cloudPWR , an agile software development company connecting people, information and government through cloud-based web forms. AIRLIFT Register, cloudPWR's cloud-based patient registry platform, will now be offered to Accela customers to streamline the complex process of managing cannabis patient data and ensure HIPAA-compliance when toggling between recreational and medicinal cannabis users' records. The integration of AIRLIFT Register into Accela's full breadth of cannabis solutions for local and state governments provides customers with support at every stage of the regulatory process — from licensing to enforcement to patient registry — to empower safe and thriving communities.

"The partnership between Accela and cloudPWR is a natural fit," says Greg Felix, Vice President of Strategic Solutions at Accela. "We are both committed to creating the best technology for governments, and AIRLIFT Register was the clear choice when we were looking for a proven patient registry solution to offer our customer community. AIRLIFT Register's unparalleled technical capabilities will empower communities to harness the full benefits of medical and legalized cannabis without sacrificing HIPAA compliance and flexibility as the industry continues to evolve."

Governments and businesses alike face major legal and regulatory hurdles in navigating the shifting nascent cannabis landscape. Managing sensitive patient data for medicinal cannabis and maintaining compliance is one of the top concerns, especially in the age of massive data breaches that can endanger user privacy and hold states liable for mishaps. As recreational and medicinal cannabis legalization unfold side-by-side in many states, more complexities have inherently emerged for government departments and agencies in keeping patient data private while keeping up with unprecedented citizen access and demand.

"As cannabis legalization spreads across the country, having the right tools and technology to safely serve communities without sacrificing flexibility and performance continues to be a major challenge," says Shadrach White, founder and CEO of cloudPWR. "Our partnership with Accela, the dominant player in government technology, is a testament to the last eight years of progress we made building an agile and dependable product that is highly valued by our customers."

Many comparable cannabis solutions that include licensing, as well as track and trace systems, have been plagued by security issues such as data leaks and non-compliant mixing of patient and non-patient data. cloudPWR's proven success with AIRLIFT Register in protecting cannabis patient privacy continues to establish it as a market leading solution. The company created the forms used in the retail marijuana application process for the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board . In 2016, cloudPWR entered into a contract with the Washington State Department of Health to transform the medicinal cannabis registry process to mirror the process used for recreational cannabis and comply with new state regulations.

"I cannot remember a time AIRLIFT Register was not available for me," says Kelly Ryan, Manager at 2020 Solutions' Blue Guide and Blue Iron Street Stores. "cloudPWR has been an incredible asset for whenever the store needs help."

"My experience with AIRLIFT Register's support system has been exemplary; any issues that have come up are handled quickly and successfully," said David Sloan, COO, VP and owner of Herbs House . "The system works for our needs and I have never experienced it not available."

Accela's partnership with cloudPWR comes on the heels of a renewed wave of collaboration with Accela and its implementation, technology and industry partners to further enable success for Accela's customers and the citizens they serve.

To learn more about Accela's solutions for cannabis regulation, please visit: https://www.accela.com/solutions/cannabis-regulation// .

To learn more about cloudPWR and AIRLIFT, please visit: https://cloudpwr.com/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading solutions that empower state and local governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, and robust and extensible solutions platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

About cloudPWR

Founded in 2011 in Olympia, Washington, cloudPWR focuses on building cloud software for the government and higher education sectors by leveraging modern development practices. Its proprietary software platform AIRLIFT Register was architected within the cloud to increase flexibility, productivity, compliance, and end-user satisfaction by simplifying antiquated and costly processes traditionally done by hand and moving them online. For more information, visit https://cloudpwr.com/ .

Contact: Jason Shueh, (925) 659-3200, tshueh@accela.com

SOURCE Accela

Related Links

https://www.accela.com

