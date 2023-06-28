Accela Recognized as Winner of 2023 Microsoft Government Partner of the Year, Social Impact and Community Response Award Finalist

As states and local governments expand and modernize critical resident services, Accela's partnership with Microsoft empowers governments to remain resilient and innovative

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider at the heart of government operations, today announced that it was honored as a Microsoft US Government Partner of the Year and as a finalist in the Social Impact and Community Response category for exceptional contributions alongside Microsoft for our customers. Recognized by Microsoft for the fourth consecutive year, Accela was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Digitization is critical to keeping government agencies operating and agile. The global cloud market for government is expected to reach $49.2 billion by the end of 2023 . Accela modernizes state and local governments' essential services – such as permitting, licensing, code enforcement and more – so that agencies can best support residents, businesses and staff. Microsoft Azure is Accela's partner cloud provider of choice for powering operations in cities, counties and states. Accela has helped more than 37 U.S. jurisdictions migrate to the cloud since 2021, with 17 more in the pipeline.

"State and local governments are seeking the benefits of consolidating essential services to proven, scalable cloud platforms to increase their ability to serve their communities in the face of emerging technologies, overburdened IT, increasing natural disasters, and lingering pandemic impacts," said Tom Nieto, chief operating officer of Accela. "Accela, in partnership with Microsoft, uniquely provides the perfect balance of purpose-built solutions with an extensible platform to ensure that governments can meet their residents' needs securely and efficiently. We're honored to have our partnership and collaboration efforts for our customers recognized by Microsoft for the fourth consecutive year."

Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela equips governments with the purpose-built SaaS solutions on a single, unified cloud platform to address their most pressing community development and regulatory needs, allowing for simplified resident experiences, data sharing across departments, and world-class security.

"We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. "The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Award honors partners that have utilized Microsoft-based solutions over the past calendar year in creative and impactful ways to positively benefit their customers. As a Social Impact and Community Response finalist, Accela has proven measurable benefits to customer operations, most specifically with community development, disaster and climate solutions. Accela has previously been recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year in the Community Response: COVID Solutions, US Government, and Social Impact and Community Response categories.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the US Partner Community Blog here: US Partner Community Blog .

This past fiscal quarter , Accela had a 68 percent year-over-year increase in customer bookings, net customer retention well above 110 percent and an 18 percent year-over-year annual recurring revenue increase. For more information on Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela is the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations. The company works with governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 300 million residents worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a four-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

