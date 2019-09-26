Accela To Bring Together Govtech Thought Leaders And Innovators At Accelarate 2019

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, October 6th, Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, will kick off its annual event, Accelarate , in Denver, Colorado. "Government elevated" is the theme of this year's event, which will highlight the cutting-edge ways agencies are leveraging technology to improve digital service delivery and raising the bar on citizen engagement and community outcomes. Accelarate will connect the industry's leading innovators to share insights, drive progress, and solve today's most pressing civic problems.

"The challenges facing governments have never been greater, and so are the opportunities," said Accela CEO Gary Kovacs. "Rapidly shifting technologies have raised the bar for citizen expectations, yet also hold the key to creating unprecedented levels of citizen engagement, public safety and satisfaction, and robust economic development. Accelarate 2019 provides a space for civic and technology leaders in govtech to come together, learn from one another, and explore innovative ways to tackle challenges and deliver elevated citizen experiences in our communities."

The conference's keynote speakers include Karen Freeman-Wilson, the Mayor of Gary, Indiana and President of the National League of Cities, Dana Barnes, Vice President of State and Local Government for Microsoft, Accela CEO Gary Kovacs, and Alison Levine, the first American Everest Expedition Team Captain, who will deliver the keynote for the Gala Awards Dinner on Tuesday, October 8. More information about Accelarate can be found here .

What: Accelarate, Government Elevated.

When: October 6-9, 2019

Where: Hyatt Regency, Denver, CO

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading solutions that empower state and local governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, and robust and extensible solutions platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future.

