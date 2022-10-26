Accela Wins 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Award for IT Management and Operations

Govtech leader recognized for outstanding SaaS solutions, recent enhancements to the Accela Civic Platform, and outstanding customer impact

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela® , the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced that it has won an Overall SaaS Award from the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards . APPEALIE recognized Accela as a winner in the IT management and operations category for significant product improvements in the last 18 months, resulting in outstanding customer satisfaction and impact.

"Accela is dedicated to bringing the best cloud solutions to government agencies so they can modernize how they deliver vital services and provide a more seamless experience for residents and staff," said Tom Nieto, chief operating officer of Accela. "We are honored to have APPEALIE recognize Accela's commitment to supporting governments as they leverage the benefits of the cloud to build more engaged communities."

Modernizing government services is a top priority to agency leaders, with a recent National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) report finding more than half of state CIO respondents saying they are utilizing tech to create a better experience for residents. Modernization also helps ensure government agencies can operate more efficiently with the resources they have. Accela's award-winning SaaS solutions are assisting governments to improve their IT systems and meet these important goals.

Leveraging the power of the cloud, Accela transforms the way government technology is deployed – speeding implementation from years to months, and building decades of government service delivery best practices right into the software. The rapid build-out of a dozen Accela Civic Applications delivered the essential capabilities expected of every regulatory and compliance agency responsible for building communities, growing local economies, and protecting residents. The Environmental Health Civic Application, for example, allows for huge leaps forward in governments' ability to protect the public's health in the built and natural environments.

Also contributing to this award win were Accela's recent enhancements to its Civic Platform upon which the Civic Applications and other bespoke solutions are built – allowing for shared data across departments and a single experience for residents, field staff, and office employees. The latest features focused on improving staff efficiency, such as enhanced staff global search, better script management, personalized login environments to differentiate across multiple environments, and more flexible payment options for residents and businesses.

"As the cloud continues to grow, user expectations are also growing. Our highly selective software award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences and results," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

Overall SaaS Award winners were chosen based on several factors, including Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, and third-party analyst research. A complete list of winners: can be found here .

In addition to this APPEALIE award, Accela recently won Microsoft's 2022 US Government Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year, was selected as Sammy's Organization of the Year, and named to Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Award list, in partnership with the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Labe, for SolarAPP+.

