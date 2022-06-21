Accelario Raises $10 Million

Repeat Investors Funding Global Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelario, a DataOps leader speeding digital transformation and eliminating the "Database Bottleneck," has raised $10 million in its latest round, with a total of $16 million to date.

"Accelario is doing for data what virtual machines did for computing," said Eyal Arbel, CEO & Co-founder of Accelario. "Our technology is revolutionizing the way organizations move, access, use, and manage databases in real time, across any environment, removing the burden of data delivery from the DBA while speeding development, testing, and analytics."

Accelario ensures faster time to market by "shifting left"' software testing, which shortens the application delivery cycle and improves software quality.

Accelario's Continuous DataOps Platform eliminates the last remaining software development bottleneck – databases. With Accelario, data management teams can access, virtualize, manipulate, and secure all data automatically while maintaining complete regulatory and privacy compliance for PII data with comprehensive data masking. This is critical, as 70 percent of organizations' private data is not protected as per various regulatory requirements.

The data refresh cycle is getting shorter and more frequent due to the rise of microservices, increasing the need for a larger volume of database environments that the IT team must manage. However, it takes time to create, mask, and refresh physical copies - time Accelario eliminates.

International organizations are using Accelario's DataOps Platform to drive innovation, improve software product quality, and accelerate delivery time with faster application release velocity. The Accelario platform offers four modules: data virtualization, synthetic data, data masking, and data copy.

With hybrid and multi cloud environments, reliable database copies need to be available on many platforms. Accelario helps minimize cloud, storage, and administration costs by creating limitless virtual database environments, ensuring software development and QA teams can always access the right data at the right time. The solution drives agility, allowing Accelario users to manage data as code.

The funding will be used to drive further product development, international sales expansion, and customer support. "We expect to add key staff over the coming year thanks to the influx of funds," continued Eyal. "They'll be focused on product development, sales, and marketing."

About Accelario

Accelario accelerates the pace of innovation and delivery with DataOps and test data management solutions for DevOps and databases. The Continuous DataOps Platform simplifies complex IT processes, eliminates DevOps bottlenecks, and gives teams high-quality, privacy compliant data. The platform features four distinct modules available as standalone solutions or as a holistic, comprehensive DataOps management platform. It's simple-to-use and revolutionizes the way organizations move, access, use, and manage data in real time, across any environment. Accelario is a privately owned company headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.accelario.com

