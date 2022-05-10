Accela's Platform and Solutions Drive Continued Quarterly Business Momentum and Empower Agencies to Deliver Critical Services

Govtech leader closes quarter with new go-lives and cloud migrations, industry accolades

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced a third quarter of growth in fiscal 2022 as state and local leaders partnered with the technology provider for digitized solutions and a unified platform to address the complex and diverse challenges governments are facing. From January through March, Accela added new customers to its roster, migrated customers to the cloud, appointed a new board member, and received multiple awards.

"It's an exciting moment for the dynamic govtech market, as government-as-a-platform is finally here," said Gary Kovacs, CEO of Accela. "Governments are eager to use technology to improve how they deliver critical services, meet the 'consumer-like' expectations of agency staff and residents, and provide valuable insights that transform communities and strengthen economic development. Accela delivers both the flexible, robust platform and out-of-the-box government service-specific solutions to make these goals, and those to come, achievable."

Nearly three-fourths of state CIOs said in a recent survey creating better online experiences for residents is the single biggest driver to expanding digital services. Government agencies can utilize a powerful platform to empower them to achieve this goal, while also creating new efficiencies and streamlining cross-departmental insights and processes. With unprecedented funding opportunities available for local communities, including American Rescue Plan funds , now is the time for governments to accelerate their digital transformation.

Accela Continues Customer Growth, Completes New Go-Lives and Migrations

This past quarter, the company saw double-digit growth in recurring revenue and unparalleled professional services revenue performance. In 2021, more than 84 percent of Accela's SaaS customers used more than one solution on the company's platform, maximizing insights and automating more processes for staff and residents.

In partnership with Velosimo and OpenCities, Accela signed San Joaquin County, CA as an enterprise customer tapping into multiple Accela solutions including the Accela Civic Application for Building, Fire Prevention, Business Licensing, and Environmental Health. Additionally, the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation selected Accela for its permitting solution.

Several communities selected Accela Environmental Health to further protect their residents, including Monterey County , CA; Tacoma-Pierce County, WA ; and Kings County, CA. Atlantic County, NJ also authorized a project to quickly transition to Accela's cloud-based Civic Application for Environmental Health — migrating current and historical data, modernizing workflows, and publishing a public-facing web portal for operators to conveniently renew, apply, and manage their environmental health programs.

Accela upgraded additional customers to the cloud, including the City of High Point Fire Department, NC; City of Hermosa Beach, CA; City of New Albany, OH; City of Memphis, TN Fire Department; City of Pittsburgh, CA; City of Hillsborough, OR; Polk County, FL; Solano County, CA; and City of Andover, KS. New customer go-lives this quarter included DuPage County, IL; Suffolk County, NY; Michigan CSCL; Oklahoma ABLE; State of Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority; and completed the first project phase for Anne Arundel County, MD.

Over the past two years, Accela completed dozens of customer upgrades to the company's multi-tenant cloud on Azure, and continues at a steady pace each month. Accela's net customer retention is among the industry's best at 110 percent, a testament to the caliber of its solutions and commitment to great government.

"Government IT leaders and CIOs are at the forefront of laying the foundation for navigating the uncertainty of business today and leading their agencies into the future," said Dustin Haisler, CIO of Center of Digital Government. "To help them during these uncertain times, they need to leverage their partnership with a technology leader, like Accela, who can help them reimagine processes and service delivery to both empower residents and produce more efficient outcomes for agency staff."

Accela Recognized for its Leadership in Reimagining Public-Private Partnerships, Strengthens Board

In February, Accela won the inaugural National League of Cities (NLC) Capstone Challenge Series for a project designed to reimagine the City of Madison, WI's Report a Problem capability. NLC recognized Accela and Madison as a premier example of how public-private partnerships can transform communities.

"This project allowed us to automate a process that staff had been doing manually, freeing up their time to focus on addressing resident concerns and proactive problem solving," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Beyond this NLC recognition, Accela was also selected by Government Technology magazine as a 2022 GovTech 100 company for the seventh year in a row, and Accela Vice President of Alliances and Channels Tony Aiello was named to CRN's 2022 Channel Chief list. In March, Accela added a new board member in March with the appointment of Kara Wilson to its board of directors .

