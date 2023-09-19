Acceldata Extends Enterprise Data Observability Capabilities into AI with Acquisition of Bewgle

News provided by

Acceldata

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Company sets new standard for enterprise data observability with addition of world class AI team 

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceldata, the market leader in enterprise data observability, announced today that it has acquired Bewgle, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform, to expand its best-in-class enterprise data observability capabilities into AI and large language models (LLMs).

The rapid adoption of generative AI and large language models has proven the technology's impact on the future of business software, igniting a race to implement AI solutions in the enterprise. However, successful use of AI is dependent on trusted, reliable data to prevent bad outcomes including data hallucination, critical business risk due to improper data usage, and costly model re-training.

With the acquisition of Bewgle, a best-in-class AI engine, Acceldata will expand its enterprise data observability capabilities into AI and LLM pipelines to eliminate risk and ensure reliable, high quality data pipelines across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. Bewgle founders Ganga Kumar and Shan Shah, both former Google employees, will lead the AI team at Acceldata and will expand the company's observability offerings for AI.

"Enterprise data management will fundamentally change with the adoption of AI first platforms," said Rohit Choudhary, CEO and co-founder of Acceldata. "Acceldata is committed to innovation, and we are proud to welcome a team with AI expertise to build products at scale and empower enterprises to improve data observability while reducing costs and driving AI success. This acquisition propels us into the next phase of growth as we expand our product offerings into new markets and help customers achieve superior business outcomes with maximum return on AI investments."

With over 40 years of combined experience building large scale consumer and enterprise intelligence products, Ganga and Shan scaled Bewgle into a leader in AI, LLM, and natural language processing with enterprise class solutions including competitive monitoring, voice of the customer analysis, sentiment analysis, brand promotion, and customer data platform initiatives. Bewgle customers include leading companies in retail and e-commerce, expanding on Acceldata's existing leadership in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, and data-provider industries. Bewgle was backed by Ideaspring Capital.

"As the adoption of generative AI continues to grow at an extraordinary pace, we are thrilled to join Acceldata and collaborate to push the boundaries of data observability with AI-driven solutions," said Ganga Kumar, CEO of Bewgle. "We look forward to working together to empower enterprise customers to confidently innovate and drive incredible value from their data using best-in-class AI products."

Click here to learn more.

Helpful Links

About Acceldata 
Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first enterprise data observability platform to help enterprises build and operate great data products. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of data observability.

SOURCE Acceldata

Also from this source

Acceldata to Co-Chair Enterprise Data Summit, Industry Event Featuring Speakers from Saks Fifth Avenue, T-Mobile, Intuit, Credit Karma, Bayer, and More

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.