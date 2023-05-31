Acceldata to Co-Chair Enterprise Data Summit, Industry Event Featuring Speakers from Saks Fifth Avenue, T-Mobile, Intuit, Credit Karma, Bayer, and More

George Mathew, Managing Director at Insight Partners to Deliver Keynote Address Alongside Acceldata CEO Rohit Choudhary at Virtual Industry Event on June 7, 2023

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceldata, the market leader in data observability, announced today that it is the lead sponsor of Enterprise Data Summit, held virtually on June 7th, a major industry conference dedicated to large-scale data systems and the future of data leadership.

Attendees of the conference will join discussions exploring new and innovative ways to modernize data platforms, enable engineering best practices, and improve ROI on data investments with data observability. Given the changing landscape of data leadership, there has been an increased focus on sessions revolving around guiding enterprise-level data teams, cloud financial management, and resource and talent allocation.

Headlining the event is a morning keynote with George Mathew, managing director at Insight Partners, and Rohit Choudhary, co-founder and CEO of Acceldata, where the two leaders will discuss the current state of the data management and analytics market, provide insights on future trends, and share their views of the efforts of companies like Acceldata, who are solving cloud-based management challenges for enterprise organizations.

"Today's modern enterprises are facing an unprecedented challenge to meet the business demands for data at scale," said Choudhary. "Acceldata is committed to providing visibility across the entire data supply chain and is proud to demonstrate that commitment by supporting an event dedicated to solving those enterprise-level challenges. We're looking forward to hearing from some of the brightest minds in data management to share experiences, best practices, and innovative ideas to gain access to critical insights and bring operational control back to data teams."

Notable sessions include:

  • "How T-Mobile Implemented Data Observability with their Platform Modernization": Vikas Ranjan, senior leader, data intelligence and innovation at T-Mobile will discuss how the tier one telecommunications provider developed a comprehensive strategy for data platform modernization and engineering best practices.
  • "Optimizing Time to Value with a 'Lego Style' Data Team": Veronika Durgin, VP of data at Saks Fifth Avenue will discuss the advantages of implementing data observability in the retail market.
  • "Addressing Productivity Black Holes for Data Analytics and AI Teams": Sandeep Uttamchandani, VP of analytics, AI, and data at Intuit will present on how to address productivity black holes by thinking holistically across people, process, technology, and data.
  • "Top 10 Problems to Solve with Data Observability": Kevin Petrie, vice president of research at Eckerson Group will explore everyday use cases for data observability and how the technology enables enterprises to prepare, operate, and adjust data delivery across complex modern environments.

To view the full agenda and to register for the free event, please click here.

About Acceldata
Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first enterprise data observability platform to help enterprises build and operate great data products. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, Verisk, Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of data observability.

